Gujarat polls: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Surat, Rajkot tomorrow

Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit poll-bound Gujarat tomorrow, Monday, November 21, and address public rallies in Rajkot and Surat ahead of the upcoming assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in two phases in early December, said Congress MP KC Venugopal on Saturday.
Venugopal was responding to questions asked by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about Rahul Gandhi's absence from the election campaigns in Gujarat, according to the news agency ANI.
"He (Rahul Gandhi) will visit Gujarat on Nov 21. He will go to Rajkot and Surat to hold public rallies," the Congress MP replied while speaking about public rallies in Gujarat.
He further slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over targeting the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Venugopal said that Rahul Gandhi-led 3,500 km padayatra is targeted by the ruling BJP because it is troubling them, hence, it is an indication of big success.
As per ANI reports, the Congress MP further stated, "Bharat Jodo Yatra witnessed unprecedented acceptance from people beyond the limits of politics, caste, and religion".
Notably, the Gujarat public rally of Rahul Gandhi was earlier confirmed by the Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra during a press meeting on 9th November.
"During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will also take part in the party's campaign for Gujarat assembly polls", asserted Govind Singh Dotasra during the presser, ANI reported.
Currently, Bharat Jodo Yatra is in its Maharashtra leg. Before entering Maharashtra, the Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The party has already announced its list of star campaigners for the Gujarat elections.
The Congress party has announced its list of 179 candidates for the polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.
