Gujarat polls: Rahul Gandhi to address two rallies in Surat, Rajkot today

Amid Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today, Monday, as a part of the campaign for the upcoming state Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in two phases in early December.
He will hold rallies at Mahuva in Surat district and in Rajkot city, according to the schedule released by the grand old party.
Notably, this will be Gandhi's second visit to Gujarat in two-and-a-half-months and the first to campaign for the state elections which will be held on December 1 and 5.
Currently, Rahul Gandhi is leading the 3,500 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra. At present, the padayatra is in its Maharashtra leg. Before entering Maharashtra, the Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three BJP Vijay Sankalp Sammelan rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today, Monday, November 21. The first rally is scheduled at 11 am in Surendranagar, the second at 1 pm in Jabusar, and the third in Navsari at around 3 pm.
On the other side, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold four public meetings in Dwarka, Somnath, Junagadh, and Kutchh districts on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also a BJP's star campaigner for the Gujarat elections, will also address a public meeting at 3 pm in the Mahemdavad assembly constituency.
Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The party has already announced its list of star campaigners for the Gujarat elections.
The Congress party has announced its list of 179 candidates for the polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.
(With inputs from agencies)
