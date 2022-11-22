Gujarat polls: This state allows ‘one day paid leave’ for voters

Gujarat polls: This state allows ‘one day paid leave’ for voters2 min read . 07:42 AM IST
Maharashtra government has also instructed all private companies to follow the order, and said that action will be taken in case of violation.
Maharashtra government has allowed ‘one day paid leave’ for voters of Gujarat Assembly elections, who are working in border districts like Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar and Dhule, to cast their vote on the polling day, according to the news agency ANI.
The state government has also instructed all private companies to follow the order, and said that action will be taken in case of violation.
“If the order is violated, action will be taken," read the GR issued by Maharashtra government for Gujarat elections.
Gujarat is witnessing a three-cornered electoral contest among three political parties, that is, new entrant Aam Aadmi Party, and the traditional rivals---incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.
Election campaigns are in full swing in Gujarat as senior leaders of all three parties are holding public rallies in the state. Congress' Rahul Gandhi held two rallies in Surat and Rajkot, while PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP's star campaigner Yogi Adityanath also addressed rallies and public meetings in different areas of the state. On the other hand, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also held a rally in Amreli on Monday.
Kejriwal-led AAP, known for luring voters with freebies, has made various promises to the people of Gujarat including free electricity, ₹1,000 to every woman, ₹3,000 as unemployment benefits, etc.
However, Rahul Gandhi is taking jibe at the ruling party's government, alleging that it is creating two India which includes selected billionaires and the poor, keeping his main focus on public interest's issues like unemployment, inflation, demonetisation impact, faulty GST, and the waiving of NPAs worth lakhs of crores of select billionaires.
The incumbent BJP which is ruling the state for the past 27 years has a huge challenge this time of monotony in the voter's minds and a feeling of change. PM Modi who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2002-2014 gained popularity for his development model of Gujarat. After he became Prime Minister in 2014, the BJP has tried several faces as its Chief Minister who can take forward his legacy.
The elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
(With inputs from agencies)
