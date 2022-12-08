Taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Gujarat had rejected "those who promised freebies". "Gujarat has given unprecedented mandate to BJP by rejecting politics of 'revdi', appeasement and hollow promises," Shah said in a series of tweets.
Taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Gujarat had rejected "those who promised freebies". "Gujarat has given unprecedented mandate to BJP by rejecting politics of 'revdi', appeasement and hollow promises," Shah said in a series of tweets.
"This massive victory has shown that every section be it women, youth or farmers, all are wholeheartedly with BJP. Gujarat has always created history. In the last two decades, under the leadership of Modi ji, the BJP broke all the records of development in Gujarat and today the people of Gujarat have blessed the BJP and broken all the records of victory. This is a victory of the unwavering faith of the public in the development model of Narendra Modi," Shah further said.
"This massive victory has shown that every section be it women, youth or farmers, all are wholeheartedly with BJP. Gujarat has always created history. In the last two decades, under the leadership of Modi ji, the BJP broke all the records of development in Gujarat and today the people of Gujarat have blessed the BJP and broken all the records of victory. This is a victory of the unwavering faith of the public in the development model of Narendra Modi," Shah further said.
The exit polls on Monday had suggested that the BJP will come to power for the seventh time in the state with a thumping majority.
The exit polls on Monday had suggested that the BJP will come to power for the seventh time in the state with a thumping majority.
The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am today. The counting in the state began at 37 centres in 33 districts.
The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am today. The counting in the state began at 37 centres in 33 districts.
Bhupendra Patel to take oath on 12 Dec
The new chief minister of Gujarat will be sworn in on December 12 at 2 pm, state BJP chief CR Paatil said on Thursday as the party swept the Assembly polls with a record-breaking margin.
Bhupendra Patel to take oath on 12 Dec
The new chief minister of Gujarat will be sworn in on December 12 at 2 pm, state BJP chief CR Paatil said on Thursday as the party swept the Assembly polls with a record-breaking margin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath-taking ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath-taking ceremony.
Bhupendra Patel will take oath as chief minister of Gujarat for the second time. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on 12 September 2021.
Bhupendra Patel will take oath as chief minister of Gujarat for the second time. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on 12 September 2021.
"Gujarat CM will take oath at 2 pm on 12th December. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath ceremony," CR Paatil said while addressing a joint press conference with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after the trends suggested BJP's majority in the state, empowering the party to form the government for the seventh time in the state.
"Gujarat CM will take oath at 2 pm on 12th December. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath ceremony," CR Paatil said while addressing a joint press conference with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after the trends suggested BJP's majority in the state, empowering the party to form the government for the seventh time in the state.
"Bhupendra Patel will be the chief minister again," he confirmed.
"Bhupendra Patel will be the chief minister again," he confirmed.
Patel said that the BJP humbly accepts the mandate of the people of Gujarat, while also reassuring the public of the party's commitment towards public service.
Patel said that the BJP humbly accepts the mandate of the people of Gujarat, while also reassuring the public of the party's commitment towards public service.
"The results of Gujarat elections are quite clear. People have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. Every worker of BJP is committed to public service," the Chief Minister said.
"The results of Gujarat elections are quite clear. People have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. Every worker of BJP is committed to public service," the Chief Minister said.
According to the latest trends by the Election Commission till 2 pm, the BJP has won 11 seats so far and is leading on 156 seats, which if solidifies, will be a historic victory for the party.
According to the latest trends by the Election Commission till 2 pm, the BJP has won 11 seats so far and is leading on 156 seats, which if solidifies, will be a historic victory for the party.
The BJP, if manages to win 156 seats in the state, will not only thrash its own record of winning the highest ever by the party in the 2002 Assembly elections with 127 seats but also break record of getting the highest number of seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections in 1985 by the Congress' Madhav Singh Solanki government which had won 149 seats.
The BJP, if manages to win 156 seats in the state, will not only thrash its own record of winning the highest ever by the party in the 2002 Assembly elections with 127 seats but also break record of getting the highest number of seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections in 1985 by the Congress' Madhav Singh Solanki government which had won 149 seats.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.