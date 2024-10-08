Gurgaon Haryana Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Home to nearly 15 lakh voters, Gurgaon district assembly seats will hold immense significance in deciding the course of Haryana Assembly elections results on Tuesday. Gurgaon district has four assembly seats, i.e. Gurgaon, Pataudi, Badshahpur and Sohna.
Apart from the Gurgaon assembly seat, political experts will be keenly observing the vote-counting results in the district's other three seats.
In Haryana Assembly elections, a total of 1,031 candidates are in the fray, including 101 women and 464 independents. Vote counting began at 8 am on Tuesday. The Haryana Assembly Election results are likely to be out by Tuesday evening.
Key contenders in Gurgaon
The Bharatiya Janata Party has been winning the Gurgaon Haryana Assembly Election seat for the last two state assembly polls. This time, the saffron party has fielded Mukesh Sharma against Congress party’s Mohit Grover. Nishant Anand has contested the election on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Despite being a key constituency, the Millenium city in NCR witnessed low turnout on election day. According to the Election Commission of India’s data, Gurgaon had only 57.96 percent voters participating in elections on election day.
Key contenders in Badshahpur
Vote counting in another constituency in the district, Badhshahpur, will be closely watched by the political experts. The Haryana assembly election competition is mainly between Rao Narbir Singh of BJP and Vardhan Yadav from Congress. Both the leaders come from the Ahir community.
Key contenders in Pataudi
Voters of Pataudi are preparing for a fierce battle between BJP's BJP’s Bimla Chaudhary and Congress’s Pearl Chaudhary. Pearl comes from a family of politicians as her father Bhupender Chaudhary was a Congress MLA from 2004 to 2009. Whereas Bimla has years of experience as a political worker and is an ardent supporter of sitting MP Rao Inderjit Singh.
Fierce battle in Sohna
Amid the popularity of independent candidates in the constituency, it would be difficult for the BJP and Congress to gain an edge in the constituency.
BJP's Tejpal Tanwar is contesting from the seat for the second time. Whereas Congress has fielded Rohtas Singh Khatana, who enjoys a strong presence among the Gujjar voters. Independent candidates in the fray are Kalyan Singh Chauhan, Javed Ahmed, Dayaram and Subhash Chand.
