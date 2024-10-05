Gurugram election today: Polling begins, over 15 lakh to vote; Congress, BJP, AAP vie for seats

  • Gurugram election 2024: At least 15 lakh registered voters will be exercising their franchise across 1,500 polling booths in Gurugram for Haryana election 2024

Livemint
Updated5 Oct 2024, 08:37 AM IST
Gurugram election today: Polling officials going to vote booth after collect electronic voting machines (EVM)
Gurugram election today: Polling officials going to vote booth after collect electronic voting machines (EVM)

Gurugram district in Haryana is among the 90 Assembly seats that heads to the polls today, October 5, in Haryana election 2024, with major national parties like Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vying for seats. At least 15 lakh or 1.5 million registered voters will be exercising their franchise across 1,500 polling booths in Gurugram district.

The voting in the Gurugram election 2024 started at 7 am, along with the rest of the Haryana state and continue until 6 pm; exit poll results will be declared an hour after the voting concludes. Haryana election 2024 LIVE Updates

The counting of the votes in polled to elect 90-member Haryana Assembly has been scheduled for October 8 and the Haryana election 2024 results are expected to be declared on the same day. The early trends are expected to be out by 10 am on October 8.

ABOUT POLL-BOUND GURUGRAM DISTRICT

Gurugram district has four Assembly constituencies — Gurgaon, Pataudi, Badshahpur and Sohna — with a total electorate of more than 15 lakh.

Across Haryana, a total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 Assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting.

Historically, Congress has struggled in this constituency, failing to secure even 25,000 votes in the last two assembly elections.

This election, while the BJP is eyeing a third straight term to power in the state, the Congress is aiming to wrest back power riding on anti-incumbency, and issues of farmer protests and wrestler protests.

A heavy security presence of over 6,000 personnel, including paramilitary forces, home guards, and special police officers (SPOs), has been deployed across more than 1,500 polling booths in Gurugram. Special attention is being given to sensitive areas to ensure peaceful voting during the assembly elections.

PM Narendra Modi has, meanwhile, urged the registered voters of Haryana to vote in record numbers.

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 08:37 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsGurugram election today: Polling begins, over 15 lakh to vote; Congress, BJP, AAP vie for seats

