Gwalior MP Election Results 2023 Live: The contest in Gwalior between state Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar and Congress candidate Sunil Sharma is going to be interesting as Tomar is a Congress turncoat who joined BJP in 2020. Catch LIVE updates here
Gwalior MP Election Results 2023 Live: The Gwalior seat of Madhya Pradesh is set for an intense battle between BJP leader and state Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar and Congress leader Sunil Sharma. Pradhuman Singh Tomar was one of 22 MLAs who followed Jyotiraditya Scindia in his march towards the BJP, which ensured to the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.
03 Dec 2023, 07:39:57 AM IST
Gwalior MP Election Results 2023 Live: Crucial elections ahead of Lok Sabha polls
The polls, held months before the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for BJP and Congress for various reasons.
03 Dec 2023, 06:49:34 AM IST
Gwalior MP Election Results 2023 Live: Gwalior constituency number 15 was won by Pradyumn Singh Tomar in 2018
Gwalior constituency number 15 of Madhya Pradesh, was won by Pradyumn Singh Tomar in 2018 from INC who secured 38454 votes. In 2018, the runner-up candidate was, Jai Bhan Singh from BJP who secured 36364 votes.
03 Dec 2023, 06:08:38 AM IST
Gwalior MP Election Results 2023 Live: Counting of votes to take place at 8 am
As the counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections will commence in all 90 assembly constituencies across the state on December 3 at 8:00 AM, all arrangements have been made by the Election Commission of India.
