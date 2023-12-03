Gwalior MP Election Results 2023 Live: Will Congress turncoat Pradhuman Singh Tomar retain his seat?

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST

Gwalior MP Election Results 2023 Live: The contest in Gwalior between state Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar and Congress candidate Sunil Sharma is going to be interesting as Tomar is a Congress turncoat who joined BJP in 2020. Catch LIVE updates here