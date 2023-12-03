Gwalior MP Election Results 2023 Live: The Gwalior seat of Madhya Pradesh is set for an intense battle between BJP leader and state Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar and Congress leader Sunil Sharma. Pradhuman Singh Tomar was one of 22 MLAs who followed Jyotiraditya Scindia in his march towards the BJP, which ensured to the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.
The polls, held months before the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for BJP and Congress for various reasons.
Gwalior constituency number 15 of Madhya Pradesh, was won by Pradyumn Singh Tomar in 2018 from INC who secured 38454 votes. In 2018, the runner-up candidate was, Jai Bhan Singh from BJP who secured 36364 votes.
As the counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections will commence in all 90 assembly constituencies across the state on December 3 at 8:00 AM, all arrangements have been made by the Election Commission of India.
