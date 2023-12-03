comScore
Gwalior MP Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Pradhuman Singh Tomar vs Sunil Sharma

 Livemint

Gwalior MP Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 3 December 2023 from 8 am onwards. Catch the latest vote counting tally from Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 here

Gwalior, Nov 17 (ANI): Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Gwalior on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Ravi Upadhyay)Premium
Gwalior MP Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The results of the battle of the ballot will be out eventually through the day after the counting of votes begins at 8 am on Sunday, December 3.

Most exit polls predict the BJP retaining power in Madhya Pradesh. Voting for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly took place on November 17 with a 77.15 percent voter turnout.

Gwalior constituency number 15 of Madhya Pradesh, was won by Pradyumn Singh Tomar in 2018 from INC who secured 38454 votes. In 2018, the runner-up candidate was, Jai Bhan Singh from BJP who secured 36364 votes.

The sitting MLA from the constituency is Pradhuman Singh Tomar from the BJP. He had won from the Congress in 2018 but later shifted to the BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. Pradhuman Singh Tomar currently serves as the Energy Minister in the Shivraj Singh government of Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Gwalior MP Election Results 2023 Live: Will Congress turncoat Pradhuman Singh Tomar retain his seat?

Who are the key candidates from the Gwalior constituency?

Pradhuman Singh Tomar (BJP), and Sunil Sharma (INC) are key candidates who contested from the Gwalior constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior assembly constituency has a total of around 281300 registered voters. Elections in the constituency have historically seen a rotation between political parties, with the BJP and the Congress winning alternately. In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in the Gwalior Assembly Constituency was recorded at 65.29 percent.

Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2023

Earlier, on Thursday, exit polls gave varied predictions in the poll-bound states, giving an advantage to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, a clear edge to Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana, and that the ruling MNF was ahead in power sweepstakes in Mizoram.

While the exit polls were almost unanimous in giving an edge to Congress in Telangana, where polling concluded on Thursday, a few predicted a close call in Rajasthan with Congress in the lead, and an exit poll gave an edge to the party in Madhya Pradesh too. A poll predicted that the Zoram People's Movement would win decisively in Mizoram.

The polling in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram — came months before the next Lok Sabha polls. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 06:52 AM IST
