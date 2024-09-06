‘Hard times reveal true friends; all parties except BJP…,’ says Vinesh Phogat after joining Congress

Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have joined the Congress party, citing its support during their protests against sexual assault allegations. Both are expected to contest in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published6 Sep 2024, 04:54 PM IST
‘When we were dragged on roads, all parties except BJP stood with us,’ says Vinesh Phogat after joining Congress
‘When we were dragged on roads, all parties except BJP stood with us,’ says Vinesh Phogat after joining Congress

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party ahead of assembly elections in Haryana.

The two Olympians had been at the forefront of last year's protests against the alleged sexual assault by former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Also Read | Vinesh, Bajrang Punia join Cong: ’When we were dragged on roads...’ | Live

They met senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and had a similar meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, hours before formally joining the grand old party.

"I want to thank the people of the country for supporting me during my wrestling career and I hope I live up to their expectations. I want to thank the Congress because, as they say, it is only when times are hard that one finds out who is a true friend. When we were dragged on the roads, every party other than the BJP stood with us and understood our pain and our tears," Phogat said in Hindi.

Phogat is likely to contest from Julana seat, while Bajrang Punia is likely to contest from the Badli seat as Congress candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections. An official announcement of their candidature is awaited, though.

Also Read | Rebellion, dilemma in BJP and Congress ahead of Haryana polls: What’s cooking?

Vinesh was in news recently when she reached the final of the women's 50kg event at the Paris Olympics but was disqualified before the final after breaching the 50kg weight limit. A day after her disqualification, she announced her decision to retire from wrestling. She also made a plea to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to award her a joint silver medal.

"I want to assure the people of the country that we will work for them with the same intensity with which we worked in wrestling. We stand with every woman who finds herself helpless. If I wanted, I could have left wrestling at Jantar Mantar (during the protests) but I reached the finals of the Olympics... but God had other plans. He has now given me a chance to serve the people of my country," she added.

Hard times reveal true friends; all parties except BJP stood with us.

The 90-member Haryana assembly is voting in single phase on October 5. The votes will be counted on October 8.

Also Read | Congress accuses SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch of corruption: Here’s what we know

Punia said after joining that the Congress backed the wrestlers during their protest without even being asked to while BJP MPs ignored letters seeking their support. "We are paying the price for raising our voice in support of the daughters of the country. We will keep working for the people of the country and strengthen the Congress party as well as India. Everyone was happy when Vinesh Phogat reached the finals but some people also celebrated when she was disqualified," he said.

Key Takeaways
  • Political affiliations can be significantly influenced by past support during crises.
  • Athletes entering politics can bring attention to social issues and advocate for change.
  • The upcoming Haryana assembly elections may see a shift in voter sentiment due to these high-profile endorsements.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly Elections‘Hard times reveal true friends; all parties except BJP…,’ says Vinesh Phogat after joining Congress

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

      More From Popular in Elections
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue