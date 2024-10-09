Haryana Election Results: BJP achieved a narrow victory in the assembly polls with 39.94% votes versus Congress's 39.09%. However, the BJP retained power for a third term in the state by securing 48 seats, while the Congress won 37.

Haryana Election Results: The Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024 were declared on October 8, and the BJP retained power in the state by a simple majority for a historic third consecutive term despite close voting numbers against the Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, in real votes, the BJP and Congress were neck-and-neck, winning 39.94 per cent and 39.09 per cent of the vote share in the assembly elections, respectively, PTI reported. However, the BJP nabbed 48 seats to the Congress' 37 seats, giving them a third consecutive win in Haryana.

Poll Performance Comparision to 2019 assembly elections It added that both parties also increased their votes compared to the 2019 elections, with the Congress gaining an impressive 11 percentage points and the BJP a three percentage point rise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP had 40 seats in 2019 (36.49 per cent vote share), and the Congress had 31 seats (28.08 per cent vote share). Haryana has 90 assembly seats and the majority mark is 46.

Meanwhile, INLD, which won two seats, improved its performance by securing 4.14 per cent vote share in 2023, compared to 2.44 per cent votes and one seat in 2019.

The JJP suffered heavy losses, slipping from 15 per cent and 10 seats in 2019 to 0.90 per cent and no seats in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP also won no seats but improved its vote share to 1.79 per cent this year, compared to 0.48 per cent in the last assembly elections.

BJP to Retain Power, Seats & More In a historic first for the northern Indian state, an incumbent political party has won the third consecutive term in the assembly elections.

Notably, exit polls had predicted a win for the Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among other political parties, the INLD won two seats, while independent candidates bagged three, and the JJP and AAP both failed to win even a single seat in the state, Election Commission data showed.

Of the 90 seats, BJP did not contest the Sirsa seat while Congress had left Bhiwani seat for its ally CPI (M) to contest.

NOTA vote share stood at 0.38 per cent this time as against 0.52 in the last elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)