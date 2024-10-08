Haryana Assembly Election results 2024: BJP workers celebrate as party surges ahead | Watch

Haryana Assembly Election results 2024: BJP workers celebrate as the party crosses majority mark in state | Watch video

Livemint
Published8 Oct 2024, 12:27 PM IST
BJP workers celebrate at the party office in Ambala
BJP workers celebrate at the party office in Ambala

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have begun the celebration of the assembly elections results of Haryana. The saffron party has crossed the majority mark of 46 seats in Haryana, as per the latest Election Commission trends on vote counting.

Visuals from Ambala showed BJP workers celebrating at the party office as they monitored the counting trends.As per the latest EC data, BJP is leading on 49 of the 90 seats in the state.

According to the Election Commission vote-counting trends, the BJP is leading on 48 seats in Haryana, whereas theCongress is leading on 36 seats.

BJP performance in Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The ruling BJP has crossed the halfway mark of 45 in the Haryana assembly polls and is leading on 49 seats now. Meanwhile, the grand old party is leading in 35 states, as per Election Commission's vote counting trend.

The two parties have been engaged in a seesaw battle in the state after the counting of votes began at 8 am. The early trends available on TV channels showed the Congress ahead of the BJP, but the ruling made rapid strides later. The majority mark for the 90-member assembly is 46. During the initial EC vote counting trends, Congress was leading ahead of the BJP in Haryana. The initial trends also resulted in celebrations among Congress party workers. However, the happiness didn't last long after the EC trends turned upside down, showing a majority for the BJP.

Expressing confidence over BJP's performance in Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday told ANI, “I think whatever the results are, it is clear that this is a victory of EVM, Election Commission and India's democratic traditions. I hope that those who were celebrating after seeing the exit polls will not blame EVM after seeing the exact polls. Our government has been formed twice in Haryana and is going to be formed for the third time... In both places, the BJP is going to form the government with a clear majority, this shows how people have expressed faith in the work of BJP.”

 

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsHaryana Assembly Election results 2024: BJP workers celebrate as party surges ahead | Watch

