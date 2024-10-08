Haryana Election results 2024: Congress’ Jairam Ramesh writes to EC alleging ‘inordinate’ delay in updating trends

  • Haryana poll results 2024: Congress on Tuesday alleged ‘unexplained slowdown’ in updating of result on the official website of the Election Commission and wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

Livemint
Updated8 Oct 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh. File Photo
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh. File Photo(PTI)

Haryana assembly election results 2024: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday wrote to Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging 'inordinate and unacceptable' delay in updating trends in the Haryana assembly elections.

“Over the last two hours between 9-11AM, there has been an unexplained slowdown in updating of results on the ECI's website,” said Jairam Ramesh in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

Also Read | Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Election Result: Cong’ Bhupinder Hooda leads by a huge margin

As you can imagine, this allows bad faith actors to spin narratives that undermine the process, said Ramesh, adding, “You can see examples of it already playing out on social media. Our fear is also that such narratives can then be used by these mala fide actors to influence processes where counting is still underway, i.e. in most of the counting centres.”

The Congress leader also requested the Election Commission to issue immediate directions to officials to update the website with true and accurate figures so that false news and malicious narratives can be countered immediately.

The letter comes amid BJP's surge in Haryana assembly elections after Congress crossed the half-way mark in the early trends.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that there is a mismatch in the actual number of rounds counted and the number of rounds being shown on the television through the Election Commission data.

Also Read | Haryana Election Results 2024 Winners Losers Full List: Check complete list here

"The EC data is lagging behind. They are still showing the 4th or 5th found data while 11 rounds have been counted. Our General Secretary of Communications has tweeted to the Election Commission. In J&K you are getting live data with every round counted, but in Haryana, it is not so," said Khera.

According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the ruling BJP has crossed the majority mark and was leading on 49 seats. The Congress was ahead on 35 seats.

Also Read | Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP workers celebrate as party surges ahead

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading over his Congress rival and sitting MLA Mewa Singh from Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat by a healthy margin of 41,077 votes over the BJP's Manju Hooda.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsHaryana Election results 2024: Congress’ Jairam Ramesh writes to EC alleging ‘inordinate’ delay in updating trends

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.60
    01:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.7 (-2.86%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    277.00
    01:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    9.65 (3.61%)

    Wipro share price

    523.25
    01:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.15 (-1.53%)

    Tata Motors share price

    913.95
    01:08 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -14.15 (-1.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,472.20
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    976.35 (7.23%)

    Trent share price

    7,904.30
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    454.85 (6.11%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,534.40
    01:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (3.24%)

    Coforge share price

    7,277.00
    01:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    68.85 (0.96%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    217.65
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -11.15 (-4.87%)

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,340.60
    01:05 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -40.3 (-2.92%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.70
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.6 (-2.8%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    954.95
    01:02 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -27 (-2.75%)
    More from Top Losers

    One 97 Communications share price

    714.00
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    62.4 (9.58%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    581.95
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    40.15 (7.41%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,472.20
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    976.35 (7.23%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    999.40
    01:06 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    66.5 (7.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.