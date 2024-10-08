Haryana Election results 2024: Congress’ Jairam Ramesh writes to EC alleging ‘inordinate’ delay in updating trends

Haryana assembly election results 2024: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday wrote to Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging 'inordinate and unacceptable' delay in updating trends in the Haryana assembly elections.

“Over the last two hours between 9-11AM, there has been an unexplained slowdown in updating of results on the ECI's website,” said Jairam Ramesh in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

As you can imagine, this allows bad faith actors to spin narratives that undermine the process, said Ramesh, adding, “You can see examples of it already playing out on social media. Our fear is also that such narratives can then be used by these mala fide actors to influence processes where counting is still underway, i.e. in most of the counting centres.”

The Congress leader also requested the Election Commission to issue immediate directions to officials to update the website with true and accurate figures so that false news and malicious narratives can be countered immediately.

The letter comes amid BJP's surge in Haryana assembly elections after Congress crossed the half-way mark in the early trends.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that there is a mismatch in the actual number of rounds counted and the number of rounds being shown on the television through the Election Commission data.

Also Read | Haryana Election Results 2024 Winners Losers Full List: Check complete list here

"The EC data is lagging behind. They are still showing the 4th or 5th found data while 11 rounds have been counted. Our General Secretary of Communications has tweeted to the Election Commission. In J&K you are getting live data with every round counted, but in Haryana, it is not so," said Khera.

According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the ruling BJP has crossed the majority mark and was leading on 49 seats. The Congress was ahead on 35 seats.

Also Read | Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP workers celebrate as party surges ahead

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading over his Congress rival and sitting MLA Mewa Singh from Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra.