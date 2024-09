Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its first list of 20 candidates amid alliance talks with Congress for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024. As per list Anurag Dhandha to contest from Kalayat, Vikas Nehra from Meham, and Bijender Hooda from Rohtak.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}