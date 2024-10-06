Haryana Election Exit Poll Results: Congress poised to end BJP rule with 44-65 seats | 10 key takeaways

The Haryana assembly elections on Saturday recorded a turnout exceeding 66 per cent, with multiple exit polls predicting a clear majority for Congress, which is seeking to reclaim power after a decade.

Here are the top ten key takeaways:

1. According to the Election Commission, the single-phase voting for 90 assembly seats took place from 7 AM to 6 PM and concluded mostly peacefully, with only minor scuffles reported.

2. Poll panel data available at 11:55 PM indicated a turnout of 66.96 percent, although officials cautioned that this figure could increase as additional information comes in, PTI reported.

3. The BJP, the Congress, the INLD-BSP the JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliances, and the Aam Aadmi Party are the key poll contestants. However, a direct fight between the ruling BJP and Congress was expected in most seats. A total of 1,031 candidates are in the fray, including 101 women and 464 Independent nominees. Counting will be taken up on October 8.

What did the exit poll say?

4. Dainik Bhaskar predicted that Congress would secure 44-54 seats, while BJP was predicted to win 15-29 seats. The C-Voter-India Today polls estimated Congress would take 50-58 seats, with BJP getting 20-28. The Republic Bharat-Matrize polls suggested an even stronger performance for Congress, projecting 55-62 seats compared to BJP's 18-24.

5. The Red Mike-Datansh exit poll estimated Congress at 50-55 seats and BJP at 20-25, while Dhruv Research projected Congress would win 50-64 seats and BJP 22-32.

6. The Peoples' Pulse exit poll indicated that Congress would secure 49-60 seats and theBJP 20-32 seats. Most exit polls suggested that INLD would perform better than JJP, with some projecting up to 10 seats for them.

7. Speaking to reporters after the exit poll predictions, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda exuded confidence about the Congress forming government in the state with a comfortable majority and reiterated that the “party high command will decide on the CM pick based on the opinions of the legislators”, as reported by PTI.

8. Incumbent Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also asserted that the BJP would form the government for the third time with a big mandate. Interacting with reporters in Kurukshetra after the polling was over, he said in the last 10 years, the BJP government worked for every section. “Haryana was made free from ‘kshetravad’ (regional bias), ‘parivarvaad’, and discrimination against the state,” he said while replying to a question on exit polls.

9. Besides Saini, the top names in the fray are the BJP's Anil Vij and O P Dhankar, the Congress's Hooda and Vinesh Phogat, the INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala, and the JJP's Dushyant Chautala.

10. In the assembly segments, polling figures included 78.10 percent in the Jagadhri seat of Yamunanagar, 75.04 percent in Kaithal, and 75.44 percent in Uchana Kalan, where JJP's Dushyant Chautala is running for re-election. Additionally, Ladwa saw a turnout of 70 per cent, where CM Saini is contesting, while Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak, the constituency where Bhupinder Hooda is seeking re-election, recorded a turnout of 67.02 per cent.