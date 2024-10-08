Haryana Election Result 2024: PM Modi’s first reaction after record win, says ’I assure people...’

Haryana Election Result 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Haryana and said he will not leave any stone unturned to “fulfill their aspirations”. In a post on X on Tuesday, PM Modi said, “Heartfelt gratitude to Haryana! I salute the people of Haryana for giving a clear majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party once again.”
“This is the victory of the politics of development and good governance. I assure the people here that we will leave no stone unturned to fulfill their aspirations,” the Prime Minister wrote.
The BJP scored a hat-trick in Haryana, winning 48 of the 90 seats in the state Assembly. It emerged as the single-largest party in the 2024 Haryana elections. Unlike in the 2019 polls, when the BJP formed a coalition government, this time, the party has comfortably crossed the majority mark, enabling it to form the government single-handedly.
Meanwhile, the Congress won 37 seats, only nine short of the majority mark. A political party needs to win at least 46 seats to win majority and form government in Haryana.
