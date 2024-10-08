Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress down to 40, PM Modi’s BJP back in game, show EC trends

Haryana Elections Results 2024: The Congress was leading on 40 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is back in the contest as it maintains lead on 45 seats, one down the majority mark, according to the early trends around 10 am. The results for Haryana Assembly Elections will be declared on Tuesday, October 8. The counting of votes began at 8 am and it is underway across the counting centers in the state.

A political party needs to win at least 46 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly to form a government in the state. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is leading on three constituencies, while the Dushyant Chautala-led JJP is ahead in only one seat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on the other hand, is looking at a rout in the state. Haryana Election Results LIVE Updates

As the counting was underway, early trends gave an edge to the Congress in Garhi Sampla - Kiloi, Julana and Nuh seats. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading by 732 votes on the Ladwa seat.

Meanwhile, wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat – who led the wrestlers' protest – is leading in Julana Assembly constituency. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is contesting against BJP's Manju Hooda in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi and is leading.

JJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala is contesting from the Uchana Kalan seat in Jind district.

Haryana Elections 2024: Key facts to know The BJP and the Congress are in a tight race to win the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. While the BJP is eying a third consecutive term in Haryana, the Congress aims to make a strong comeback in the 2024 state assembly polls.

Other key political parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the INLD-BSP alliance and the JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance.

The exit poll results, released on October 5, predicted a setback for the BJP and a clear win for the Congress. A few exit polls showed the grand-old party may win more than 50 of the 90 seats in the assembly.

According to the Republic TV-Matrize poll, the Congress Party may get 55-62 seats out of 90, while the BJP is poised to win18-24 seats. People Pulse poll survey said that the Congress may get 44-54 seats, BJP 15-29 and others may win up to 4-9 seats. Dainik Bhaskar, in its poll survey, suggested that the Congress will get 44-54 seats, BJP 15-29, and others may get 4-9.

All the 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana voted in a single phase on October 5. The state recorded 69.9 percent voter turnout, according to the Election Commission's data.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP had won 40 of the 90 seats. The BJP then formed a coalition government with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which had won 10 seats. The Congress had secured 31 seats. However, the JJP later broke out of the coalition.