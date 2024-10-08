Haryana Election Results 2024: EC slams Congress’ claim of slow data updation as ‘ill-founded’

The Election Commission said there was nothing on record to substantiate the Congress leader's “ill-founded allegation” of a slowdown in the updation of Haryana poll results.

Livemint
Published8 Oct 2024, 03:05 PM IST
Election Commision Results: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.
Election Commision Results: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. (Election Commision Of India-X)

The Election Commission (EC) hit out at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's claim about the “unexplained slowdown in updating of results of Haryana Assembly Elections 2024” on the EC website. The poll body said there was nothing on record to substantiate the Congress leader's "ill-founded allegation" of a slowdown in the updation of Haryana poll results.

What did the Congress claim?

Earlier in the day, the Congress had raised with the Election Commission the issue of an "unexplained slowdown" in updating the results of the Haryana elections on the poll watchdog's website. 

The party also urged the EC to direct officials to update accurate figures so that "false news and malicious narratives" can be countered immediately.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners earlier in the day, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that over the last two hours between 9 and 11 am, there had been an "unexplained slowdown" in the updation of results on the ECI's website.

What did Election Commission say in its response?

In its response, the Election Commission said that the counting of votes is being carried out as per Rule 60 of Conduct of Election Rules at the designated counting centres and by the designated authorities following statutory and regulatory regime.

The EC said the entire counting process in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir is unfolding in the presence of candidates, observers and micro-observers as per rules.

"There is nothing on record to substantiate your ill-founded allegation of slowdown in updating of results. Your Memorandum also does not bring out any contrary facts as to the delay at any of the constituencies in Haryana or J&K," the poll authority said.

The Election Commission's statement added, "...Commission unequivocally rejects your attempt to surreptitiously give credence to irresponsible, unfounded and uncorroborated malafide narratives."

The Election Commission is yet to declare the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir election results. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday and is likely to conclude soon.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 03:05 PM IST
