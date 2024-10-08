Haryana Election Results 2024: Union minister JP Nadda took a jibe at the Congress saying, “Jo jalebi ka andaaz le kar baithe the, vo unko khane ko naseeb nahi hui...[They did get to eat the jalebis they were thinking of].”

Union minister and BJP leader JP Nadda called the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a "kattar beimaan party" [blatantly dishonest] in a veiled attack on Tuesday, October 8. Nadda was speaking at the BJP headquarters in Delhi after the party recorded a historic win in the Haryana Elections 2024.

Nadda said the Congress left no stone unturned to spread lies, but the people of Haryana didn't listen to a word. "Despite lies spread by the Congress, the people of Haryana elected BJP in the state and taught a lesson to Congress," he said.

He further took a jibe at the Congress saying, "Jo jalebi ka andaaz le kar baithe the, vo unko khane ko naseeb nahi hui...[They did get to eat the jalebis they were thinking of]". He was referring to the Congress' loss in the Haryana elections.

Referring to the AAP, the union minister said, “...We also have a 'kattar beimaan' party here, they contested all 90 seats [in Haryana] and lost their deposits in all 90 seats." He added that in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has “got more seats than last time and our vote share has also increased..."

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said, "On behalf of all of you, crores of people taking part in this programme through media, I want to thank PM Modi for participating in this programme. Friends, our win in Haryana and the rise in our vote share in Jammu and Kashmir is a result of public’s trust in BJP."

Nadda said PM Modi toured every district and corner of Haryana. "There is no party worker that you don't know by their name. You sowed the seed to make the BJP strong in Haryana," the minister said.

He said that under PM Modi's leadership," Haryana has become BJP’s bastion, and we are going to successively form the government there for the third time," said the Union minister."

The Haryana Election results were declared on Tuesday. The scored a hat-trick by winning the polls with 48 assembly seats, while the Congress won 37 seats.