Haryana Election Results 2024 Winners Losers Full List: Check complete list here

According to TV reports, trends available from 78 of the 90 seats in Haryana showed that the Congress was leading on 48 seats -- the majority mark is 45

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated8 Oct 2024, 10:18 AM IST
On the last day of campaigning in Haryana, caretaker chief minister Nayab Saini prayed at Mata Bala Sundri temple on the first day of Navratras at Ladwa, from where he is the BJP candidate. (HT File)
On the last day of campaigning in Haryana, caretaker chief minister Nayab Saini prayed at Mata Bala Sundri temple on the first day of Navratras at Ladwa, from where he is the BJP candidate. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)

BJP and the Congress are engaged in a see-saw battle in Haryana, which has been governed by the saffron government for the past ten years. The fate of 1,031 candidates in the state was sealed on October 5, across 90 assembly seats.

According to Election Commission website, the BJP was just ahead of the Congress after about two hours of counting of votes on Tuesday.

According to EC trends available at 10 am, the BJP was leading in 43 seats and the Congress on 34, the first time the ruling party overtook the Congress after counting began at 8 am.

Haryana election results 2024: Complete list of leading and trailing candidates

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading from his Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra district.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was ahead of his rivals in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district.

Independent candidate and India's richest woman Savitri Jindal is trailing from Hisar. 

BJP leader Anil Vij was leading from his Ambala Cantt seat.

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was ahead from his Ellenabad constituency.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala was leading from Kaithal seat.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan was leading from the Hodal assembly seat. 

The counting of votes in Haryana began at 8 am. These are early trends, and the final results may vary widely.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsHaryana Election Results 2024 Winners Losers Full List: Check complete list here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    525.05
    10:19 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -6.35 (-1.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.25
    10:19 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.05 (-3.07%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.60
    10:19 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    4.25 (1.59%)

    Tata Motors share price

    907.50
    10:19 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -20.6 (-2.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    1,835.05
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -95.95 (-4.97%)

    NMDC share price

    220.90
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -7.9 (-3.45%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    284.60
    10:14 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.05
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.25 (-3.2%)
    More from Top Losers

    EPL share price

    269.00
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    15.05 (5.93%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    685.75
    10:15 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    34.15 (5.24%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,585.50
    10:14 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    102.6 (4.13%)

    Indiamart Intermesh share price

    2,880.05
    10:13 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    104.35 (3.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.