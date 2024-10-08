Haryana Election Results 2024 Winners Losers Full List: Check complete list here

BJP and the Congress are engaged in a see-saw battle in Haryana, which has been governed by the saffron government for the past ten years. The fate of 1,031 candidates in the state was sealed on October 5, across 90 assembly seats.

According to Election Commission website, the BJP was just ahead of the Congress after about two hours of counting of votes on Tuesday.

According to EC trends available at 10 am, the BJP was leading in 43 seats and the Congress on 34, the first time the ruling party overtook the Congress after counting began at 8 am.

Haryana election results 2024: Complete list of leading and trailing candidates Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading from his Ladwa seat in Kurukshetra district.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was ahead of his rivals in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district.

Independent candidate and India's richest woman Savitri Jindal is trailing from Hisar.

BJP leader Anil Vij was leading from his Ambala Cantt seat.

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was ahead from his Ellenabad constituency.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala was leading from Kaithal seat.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan was leading from the Hodal assembly seat.