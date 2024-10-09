The BJP has secured a hat-trick win in the Haryana assembly elections, solidifying its regional dominance. Nayab Singh Saini is anticipated to remain Chief Minister after a strong electoral performance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has again emerged victorious in the Haryana assembly elections, marking a hat-trick win in the state. This success reinforces the party's regional dominance, building on its previous electoral achievements.

According to a report in NDTV, Nayab Singh Saini, the current Chief Minister, is expected to continue in his role following a strong performance in the polls.

Although BJP leaders indicated before the election that Saini would retain the top position in the event of a victory.

Months before the Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP made a surprising move by replacing its prominent Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, with the low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini.

On October 8, the BJP's gamble paid off, with CM for just 200 days successfully leading the party to victory in the Haryana Assembly elections

Saini contested the elections from Ladwa assembly constituency and won with a margin of 16,054 votes against Congress' Mewa Singh and independent candidate Vikramjeet Singh Cheema.

Chief Minister Saini expressed gratitude to the voters for the BJP's victory on Tuesday, saying that the people have "endorsed" the government's policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Haryana held its elections on October 5 in a single phase.

Haryana Assembly election results The BJP has won the Haryana assembly elections for the third consecutive term, securing 48 out of 90 seats. In contrast, Congress won 37 seats, while the AAP failed to win any. This victory defied exit poll predictions that had anticipated a clean sweep for Congress.This time, the BJP contested 89 of the 90 seats in Haryana.

Speaking to party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi attributed the party's success to its workers' dedication.

"Jaha doodh-dahi ka khana, waisa hai apna Haryana. The people of Haryana have achieved remarkable things. Today marks the sixth day of Navratri, the day of Maa Katyayani. Maa Katyayani rides a lion and holds a lotus in her hand, blessing us all. On this auspicious day, the lotus has bloomed in Haryana for the third time," PM Modi stated.