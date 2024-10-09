Savitri Jindal, two other independent MLAs back BJP after historic win in Haryana

Haryana election results: Savitri Jindal fought Haryana elections from Hisar as an Independent candidate. She won by 18941 votes against Congress' Ram Niwas Rara in Hisar.

Updated9 Oct 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Haryana Election Results 2024: Independent candidate from the Hisar constituency, Savitri Jindal shows her inked finger after her vote during the Haryana Assembly polls, in Hisar, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.
Haryana Election Results 2024: Independent candidate from the Hisar constituency, Savitri Jindal shows her inked finger after her vote during the Haryana Assembly polls, in Hisar, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.(PTI)

Savitri Jindal, the Independent candidate from Haryana's Hisar and India's richest women, said on Wednesday, "...For the development of Hisar, I have decided to support the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government." She was earlier seen meeting Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb, in Delhi on Wednesday.

Jindal's statement came soon after Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli announced on Wednesday that two of the three Independent MLAs have decided to extend their support to the BJP after the party's historic victory in the 2024 assembly polls. The two Independent MLAs are Devender Kadyan from Ganaur and Rajesh Joon from Bahadurgarh

Independent MLA from Haryana's Bahadurgarh Assembly seat, Rajesh Joon said, "I am extending support to BJP. I like BJP's policies and for the development of my constituency, I have decided to support them..."

Who is Savitri Jindal?

Savitri Jindal won by 18941 votes against Congress' Ram Niwas Rara in Hisar. Savitri secured 49231 votes, closely followed by Rara with 30290 votes. BJP's Kamal Gupta came third with 17385 votes.

The BJP fielded Kamal Gupta, denying Savitri Jindal a ticket, which led to her contesting the seat as an independent.

According to Forbes, Savitri Jindal's personal wealth is estimated at 3.46 lakh crore, which makes her the richest woman in India. Jindal Group, whose interests include steel, power, cement and infrastructure, is chaired by Savitri Jindal, widow of founder Om Prakash Jindal. Forbes estimate her real time net worth at $41.3 billion ( 3,46,700 crore). (Based on $1= 83.95)

JP MP Naveen Jindal expressed happiness and dubbed it a "matter of great pride" on his mother and independent candidate Savitri Jindal's "historic victory" from Haryana's Hisar Assembly consituency. "She has registered a historic victory in Hisar with the biggest margin. This victory has happened not once but twice," Jindal told news agency ANI.

On BJP set to form government in Haryana for the third consecutive term, Jindal said that the people of Haryana know that "PM Modi has a lot of affection for Haryana." The BJP won 48 seats in Haryana assembly, getting absolute majority in the 90-member House. The party is poised to form its third successive government in the state.

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 04:35 PM IST
