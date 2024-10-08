Haryana Election Results: Will Nayab Singh Saini continue as Chief Minister?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears poised to achieve a historic third consecutive term, leading in 50 out of 90 assembly seats, while Congress trails significantly, currently ahead in only 35 seats. Nayab Singh Saini, the current Chief Minister of Haryana, is expected to secure another term, according to BJP leaders, NDTV reported. BJP leading with above majority seats in the latest Haryana poll results, and the saffron party would form a government for the third consecutive time. Though exit polls had predicted Congress's victory in the election, it seems the BJP is poised for a hat trick win in the Assembly election of the state.

Also Read: Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed gratitude to the people of Ladwa and the 2.80 crore residents of Haryana, stating that the victory belongs to PM Modi. He emphasised that the people of Haryana have endorsed PM Modi's policies.

"I want to thank the people of Ladwa and the 2.80 crore population of Haryana. The credit for this victory goes to PM Modi. The people of Haryana have put a stamp on the policies of PM Modi..." Saini said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has won the Ladwa assembly seat, defeating his closest Congress rival, Mewa Singh, by a margin of 16,054 votes, as reported by the Election Commission.

Voting took place on October 5, and the counting of votes is still ongoing.

Previously, Saini served as the MP for Kurukshetra, the parliamentary constituency that includes Ladwa.