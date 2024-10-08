Haryana Election Results: Will Nayab Singh Saini continue as Chief Minister?

The BJP is on track to secure a historic third consecutive term, leading in 49 out of 90 assembly seats. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attributes the victory to PM Modi's policies and expresses gratitude to Haryana's residents

Livemint
Updated8 Oct 2024, 04:30 PM IST
In March this year, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP executed a surprising political move by replacing Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini.
In March this year, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP executed a surprising political move by replacing Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears poised to achieve a historic third consecutive term, leading in 50 out of 90 assembly seats, while Congress trails significantly, currently ahead in only 35 seats. Nayab Singh Saini, the current Chief Minister of Haryana, is expected to secure another term, according to BJP leaders, NDTV reported. BJP leading with above majority seats in the latest Haryana poll results, and the saffron party would form a government for the third consecutive time. Though exit polls had predicted Congress's victory in the election, it seems the BJP is poised for a hat trick win in the Assembly election of the state.

 

Also Read | Haryana Election Results LIVE: BJP set for historic third term. ’Nayab to be CM?

Also Read: Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed gratitude to the people of Ladwa and the 2.80 crore residents of Haryana, stating that the victory belongs to PM Modi. He emphasised that the people of Haryana have endorsed PM Modi's policies.

 

Also Read | Haryana elections results: Kumari Selja, Bhupinder Hooda say Cong is set to win

"I want to thank the people of Ladwa and the 2.80 crore population of Haryana. The credit for this victory goes to PM Modi. The people of Haryana have put a stamp on the policies of PM Modi..." Saini said.

 

Also Read | Nayab Singh Saini Haryana Election Results 2024: CM Saini wins Ladwa seat

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini wins Ladwa seat

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has won the Ladwa assembly seat, defeating his closest Congress rival, Mewa Singh, by a margin of 16,054 votes, as reported by the Election Commission. The BJP is currently leading in 50 out of 90 seats in Haryana, while Congress is ahead in 35.

Voting took place on October 5, and the counting of votes is still ongoing.

Previously, Saini served as the MP for Kurukshetra, the parliamentary constituency that includes Ladwa.

In March this year, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP executed a surprising political move by replacing Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, an OBC leader, as Chief Minister.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsHaryana Election Results: Will Nayab Singh Saini continue as Chief Minister?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.20
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.85 (4.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    919.85
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-0.89%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.80
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    8,047.80
    03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    598.35 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,557.00
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1061.15 (7.86%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,536.90
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    50.6 (3.4%)

    Coforge share price

    7,323.60
    03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    115.45 (1.6%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.10
    03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.7 (-4.24%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    948.70
    03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33.25 (-3.39%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,732.15
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.90
    03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (8.88%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.95
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.65 (8.87%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,683.40
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    214.9 (8.71%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,662.90
    03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    126.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.