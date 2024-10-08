Haryana Elections Results 2024: Trailing from Ambala Cantt, Anil Vij sings ‘...har fikr ko dhuyen mein udata chala gaya’

Haryana Elections Results 2024: According to the Election Commission's data, Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara was ahead of Vij as of 11 am as the counting of votes was underway on Tuesday, October 8.

Updated8 Oct 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Haryana Elections Results 2024: BJP candidate from Ambala Cantt Assembly seat, Anil Vij shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the Haryana Assembly election, at a polling booth in Ambala on Saturday.
Haryana Elections Results 2024: BJP candidate from Ambala Cantt Assembly seat, Anil Vij shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the Haryana Assembly election, at a polling booth in Ambala on Saturday.(ANI)

Anil Vij, a former Haryana minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was trailing from the Ambala Cantt assembly seat by over 1200 votes. According to the Election Commission's data, Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara was ahead of Vij as of 11 am as the counting of votes was underway on Tuesday, October 8.

When asked about Haryana Election Results, Vij sang the popular Bollywood song, “Mein zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya, har fikr ko dhuyen mein udata chala gaya...”

The Haryana Assembly Election Results will declared on Tuesday.

The BJP and the Congress are in a close contest in Haryana polls. The BJP made strong comeback after trailing behind rival Congress for the initial two hours of voting.

As of 11:15 am, the BJP was ahead of the Congress on 48 seats, while the Congress was leading on 36. A political party needs 46 of the total 90 assembly seats to win the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 and form government in the state.

Haryana Election Results: BJP vs Congress

The BJP and the Congress are in a tight race to win the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. While the BJP is eying a third consecutive term in Haryana, the Congress aims to make a strong comeback in the 2024 state assembly polls. Other key parties in the fray are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the INLD-BSP alliance and the JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance.

The exit poll results, released on October 5, predicted a setback for the BJP and a clear win for the Congress. A few exit polls showed the Congress may win more than 50 of the 90 seats in the assembly.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, the BJP had won 40 of the 90 seats. The BJP then formed a coalition government with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which had won 10 seats. The Congress had secured 31 seats. However, the JJP later broke out of the coalition.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsHaryana Elections Results 2024: Trailing from Ambala Cantt, Anil Vij sings ‘...har fikr ko dhuyen mein udata chala gaya’

