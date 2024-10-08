What’s viral ‘Jalebi’ connection in Haryana elections? It’s related to Rahul Gandhi

Haryana Elections 2024: "Jalebi Revolution' swept across social media on Tuesday – when the Election Commission is counting votes to declare final Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Election Results. But do these two elements – Jalebi and Haryana elections have any connection? The answer is yes.

Social media users were using the "Jalebi" trend to troll the Congress – which lost the Haryana Assembly Election to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a massive drubbing. The official results defied the exit polls, which had predicted a clean sweep for the Congress.

But why jalebis? Well, the Haryana elections and the Congress' link to "jalebis" dates back to October 1. That day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held an election campaign in Gohana in Haryana's Sonipat. What Gandhi had said back then had taken social media by storm. It was about Gohana's famous jalebis.

Rahul Gandhi mentioned his speech the legendary creator of Gohana's jumbo-sized 'jalebis' – the late Matu Ram. He said he tasted "the best jalebi of my life".

Speaking from a pedestal, Rahul Gandhi showed a box of the famous jalebi-maker Matu Ram' halwai' and emphasised that his jalebi should be sold across the country. Gandhi also said that the jalebis should also be exported which will generate more employment opportunities.

"The jalebis should be sent to American and Japan and other counties in different forms...," The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha also spoke about a "jalebi ki factory" that didn't go down well with social media users.

"If their jalebis are distributed across India and the world, it may be possible that one day, 10,000-20,000-30,000 people will be able to work at their factories," Rahul Gandhi said. He added that "Matu Ramji has been caught in a multi-tiered [chakravyu]" laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"...PM Modi has trapped him in a 'chakravyuh' like Abhimanyu was trapped in Mahabharat," he said, adding that Mathu Ram was trapped in demonetisation and then "wrong" GST. "He will also not be given a loan by banks," Gandhi claimed.

Attacking the opposition INDIA bloc, PM Modi said they have a formula of having five prime ministers in five years if they come to power. “Ask them, is the prime minister's post our Matu Ram ki jalebi?”

“Jalebi”, Haryana polls and trolling Several social media users on Tuesday took a moment to mock Rahul Gandhi over his "jalebi ki factory" remark. They took potshots at the Congress leader as his party faced a massive blow in the Haryana Elections 20204. Some of the posts on social media platform X were:

Soon after the counting of started on Tuesday, the Haryana Congress posted on X, "Ram Ram Haryana. Jalebi Diwas ki shubh-kamnayein". Hours later, the Haryana BJP posted, “Maturam ji (from Gohana) Your jalebi, pan, shop, ghee and grain are all safe because the BJP has come for the third time...Congratulations to all the families of Haryana.”