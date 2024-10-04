Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Haryana Exit Polls 2024: Date, time, when and where to watch

Haryana Exit Polls 2024: Date, time, when and where to watch

Livemint

  • According to the Election Commission's notification, no exit poll predictions can be released before the voting ends in Haryana.

As voting for the Haryana assembly elections 2024 will take place on Saturday in a single phase, the focus of political observers and the general public will shift to exit poll results.

The Assembly elections for Haryana's 90 constituencies will occur on October 5 in a single phase, where 1,031 candidates, including 101 women, are in the fray.

The voting will conclude at 6 pm, after which the exit poll results will be re for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. The results for both Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir will be declared on October 8.

According to the Election Commission notification, no exit poll predictions can be released before the voting ends in Haryana.

This has been a procedure for all elections—parliamentary and assembly—so that the exit polls will not affect the results.

Earlier on October 1, the three-phase J&K elections concluded, which took place on September 18, September 25 and October 1.

Haryana Exit Polls 2024: EC guidelines on exit polls

According to the EC guidelines, any violation of the exit poll rules and guidelines may lead to legal action, including fines and imprisonment.

“The restriction applies to all forms of media, including newspapers, television channels, radio, online news portals, social media platforms and messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc. It also applies to political parties, candidates, polling agencies and any individuals engaged in election-related activities," a statement by EC said earlier.

Haryana Exit Polls 2024: Where to watch?

Various agencies, including Today Chanakya, Axis My India, CSDS, C Voter, Times Now, and Poll of Polls conduct the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Exit Polls 2024. They will be live from 7 pm onwards.

The Haryana Exit Polls 2024 will also be live-streamed on respective news websites.

Haryana Exit Polls 2024: What are they?

Exit polls are projections prepared by agencies based on voters' responses. Though exit polls are usually almost correct, they are not guaranteed to be exactly true.

