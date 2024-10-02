Haryana gears up for Assembly polls: 225 paramilitary companies, 60,000 security personnel deployed for Oct 5 elections

Haryana gears up for Assembly polls: Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapoor on Wednesday said security has been tightened across the state ahead of the Assembly election on Saturday, October 5.

Livemint
Published2 Oct 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Ambala: Paramilitary personnel stay vigil after security tightened ahead of the Farmers' march to Delhi, which is scheduled to be held on 13th February, in Ambala on Saturday
Ambala: Paramilitary personnel stay vigil after security tightened ahead of the Farmers’ march to Delhi, which is scheduled to be held on 13th February, in Ambala on Saturday(ANI)

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapoor on Wednesday said security has been tightened across the state ahead of the Assembly election on Saturday, October 5.

The Union home ministry has deployed 225 companies of paramilitary forces in the state, and the state authorities have deployed 60,000 security personnel in the wake of the assembly elections.

Haryana DCP said over 11,000 SPOs (Special Police Officers) are also stationed ahead of the elections.

Also Read | Congress trying new experiments to break unity of patriots: PM Modi in Haryana

DGP Kapoor said Haryana police will ensure fair and transparent conduct of elections in compliance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

To ensure fair and transparent elections, his department is keeping a strict vigil and has recovered a huge amount of money from different places in the state. The highest amount of money was recovered in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ambala in the state, the DGP added.

Also Read | Rahul raises ‘drugs’ issue; targets PM Modi, Adani & Ambani in Haryana rallies

"Over 60 crore rupees have been recovered across Haryana. The Nuh area has been identified as highly sensitive. In Nuh, 13 paramilitary companies have been deployed," ANI quoted DGP Kapoor as saying.

Recently, Haryana police seized 27,000 litres of liquor allegedly to be distributed among voters and uncovered a fake liquor factory as well.

Urging the public to vote in large numbers, DGP Kapoor said, "Democracy requires public cooperation."

Meanwhile, Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, said that control rooms have been set up at state, district, and assembly level to monitor webcasting at polling stations during assembly polls. Agarwal confirmed that the Election Commission will also oversee the process through webcasting.

Also Read | Haryana Polls 2024: Capt. Abhimanyu the wealthiest candidate, says ADR

Agarwal said only polling agents will be permitted to participate in authorised activities on polling day. Any involvement in prohibited activities will result in strict legal action. Detailed guidelines have been issued to ensure compliance, he added.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member legislative assembly, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 8.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsHaryana gears up for Assembly polls: 225 paramilitary companies, 60,000 security personnel deployed for Oct 5 elections

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.