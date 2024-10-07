Haryana, J&K Election Results 2024: When will vote counting begin and what’s the procedure? Explained

  • Haryana, J&K Election Results 2024: Vote counting for the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections will start on October 8. Haryana saw a 65.65 percent voter turnout, while voting in J&K was held for the first time in a decade.

Updated7 Oct 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Assembly Election Results 2024: The results of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election and Haryana Assembly Election will now be announced on October 8.
Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: The counting of votes for the recenlty held Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will take place tomorrow i.e. October 8.

Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: The counting of votes for the recenlty held Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will take place tomorrow i.e. October 8.

Haryana Election Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE

The single-phase polling for 90 Assembly Constituencies in Haryana concluded on September 5 across more than 20,000 polling stations and recorded a final voter turnout of 65.65 percent while elections across Jammu and Kashmir were for the time in 10 years in three phases i.e. September 18, September 25 and October 1.

Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Updates

When will counting begin in the two states?

The counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir elections and Haryana elections will start at 8 am.

How are votes counted?

Vote counting starts under the supervision of the Returning Officer, beginning with postal ballots. These include service voters, absentee voters (such as those over 85, individuals with disabilities, and essential service workers), as well as voters on election duty. After postal ballots, votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are counted, with results announced for each constituency as soon as the counting is finished.

What did the exit poll predicted for Haryana?

The exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the Congress in Haryana, with some polls predicting the party will win more than 50 of the 90 seats in the assembly. The majority mark to form the government in the 90-member assembly is 46.

What did the exit poll predicted for Jammu and Kashmir?

Assemly Election in J&K were held for the first time after the abrogation of special status under Article 370 in August 2019. In 2014, the PDP and BJP had formed a rare government with late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as Chief Minister. The government couldn't last long and pulled out in 2018. Jammu and Kashmir has been under central rule since then.

In the exit polls, Axis My India on predicted a hung assembly in J&K, with the National Conference-Congress alliance slightly ahead and the BJP trailing close behind. According to Axis My India, the NC-Congress alliance can win 35-45 seats while BJP can win 24-34 seats. Notably, the majority mark to form the government in the Union Territory is 46 and the prediction has shown no one above the mark.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsHaryana, J&K Election Results 2024: When will vote counting begin and what’s the procedure? Explained

