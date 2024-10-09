‘Undemocratic rejection of…’: EC reacts to Congress’ ‘Haryana results unacceptable’ remark, agrees to meet delegation

Haryana Results: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday agreed to meet a delegation from Congress after the party refused to 'accept' Haryana assembly election results terming them 'unacceptable'.

Livemint
Published9 Oct 2024, 04:26 PM IST
'Undemocratic rejection of...': EC reacts to Congress' 'Haryana results unacceptable' remark, agrees to meet delegation
’Undemocratic rejection of...’: EC reacts to Congress’ ’Haryana results unacceptable’ remark, agrees to meet delegation(HT_PRINT)

Haryana Results: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday agreed to meet a delegation from Congress after the party refused to 'accept' Haryana assembly election results terming them 'unacceptable'.

In a letter to Mallikarjun Kharge, the ECI said that it has noted the statements made by Congress President and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding the Haryana Assembly election results and that the party wants to approach the ECI with its complaints/grievances.

Also Read | Haryana, J&K exit polls go wrong again! BJP set for hat-trick, Cong to win…

The EC has agreed to meet the delegation of the grand old party at 6 PM today.

In a letter to the Congress president, Election Commission Principal Secretory NT Bhutia said, "in refer to the widely reported statement made by Shri Jairam Ramesh, MP and Shri Pawan Khera on 8th October, 2024, which seemingly made an assertion, in the context of the recently concluded General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana, to the effect that "election results are unacceptable", the Election Commission has decided to meet the Congress delegation at 6 PM at Sukumar Sen Hall of Nirvachan Sadan.

The commission said the ECI has received a request seeking a meeting time of 12 member INC delegation, which include those who made the statement.

Also Read | ‘Congress wants to divide Hindu society, vote for Mahayuti in Maharashtra’: PM

“Such an unprecedented statement as above in a generic sense, unheard in the rich democratic heritage of the country, is far from a legitimate part of free speech & expression and moves towards an undemocratic rejection of the will of the people expressed in accordance with the Statutory and Regulatory electoral framework, uniformly applied across all elections in the country including J&K and Haryana,” the EC letter read.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi says ‘Haryana poll results unexpected, we are analysing’

The Election Commission further said assuming that the statement of the party president is the formal party position on the electoral outcome, the commission has agreed to meet the delegation at Nirvachan Sadan.

According to ECI website the BJP won 48 seats in Haryana, while Congress succeeded on 37.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly Elections‘Undemocratic rejection of…’: EC reacts to Congress’ ‘Haryana results unacceptable’ remark, agrees to meet delegation

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.00
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.34%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.75
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.90
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.1 (1.66%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.05
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.45 (-0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    982.00
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    52.2 (5.61%)

    Cipla share price

    1,681.05
    03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    40.45 (2.47%)

    Infosys share price

    1,953.90
    03:50 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    5.4 (0.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    54.79
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2.22 (-3.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.19
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.31 (-3.26%)

    ITC share price

    491.80
    03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -16.1 (-3.17%)

    Tata Communications share price

    1,950.15
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -54.95 (-2.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    142.45
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    12 (9.2%)

    RITES share price

    324.60
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    24 (7.98%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,935.20
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    118.05 (6.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.