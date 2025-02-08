The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 vote counting shows the BJP leading, with Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India receiving acclaim for accurate predictions. The AAP's seat share is dwindling as predicted by the pollster.

The BJP won 21 seats and is leading 26 seats in the Delhi assembly, according to the Election Commission (EC), at 3 pm.

The Axis My India exit poll predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win between 15 and 25 seats, while the Congress may win 0-1 seat.

One of the users commented, “World’s best pollster Pradeep Gupta."

“Pradeep Gupta’s words shape the nation's political pulse. His insights aren’t just forecasts—they’re the truth unfolding," added another.

“Congratulations Pradeep Gupta & Axis My India. Redemption which history has ever seen," one of the users said.

Another user said, “Be it any channel, be it any analyst – in the end everyone looks towards Pradeep Gupta! Another name for election prediction!"

"Pradeep Gupta was accurate

Exit poll prediction are closest

"There’s Pradeep Gupta—and then there’s everyone else. True genius personified!"

"Pradeep Gupta is the most authentic surveyor.

"The king of polling stands tall once more. Respect and admiration for Pradeep Gupta's unmatched brilliance!" added another.

One of the users said, " Legendary accuracy!

What do exit poll predictions mean for Delhi? Apart from AxisMyIndia, most exit polls predicted a victory for the BJP, and a setback for AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal.