Hemant Soren Jharkhand Election Results Live: Early trends show JMM chief leading by over 2,000 votes from Barhait seat

Barhait Assembly Seat Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is seeking re-election from Barhait assembly seat. The sitting MLA was pitted against BJP candidate Gamliyel Hembrom. Early trends show Soren leading against Hembrom by over 2,000 votes.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated23 Nov 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Barhait Assembly Seat Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a public meeting in Deoghar ahead of the assembly elections. Soren is seeking re-election from Barhait assembly seat.
Barhait Assembly Seat Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during a public meeting in Deoghar ahead of the assembly elections. Soren is seeking re-election from Barhait assembly seat.(PTI Photo)

Barhait Assembly Seat Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is seeking re-election from Barhait assembly constituency seat. The sitting MLA was pitted against BJP candidate Gamliyel Hembrom.

Counting of votes has begun at 8 am, and early trends at 9.50 am show Soren leading from the seat. According to Election Commission (EC) data, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief and state CM, is leading from Barhait (ST) seat by over 2000 votes.

  • JMM's Hemant Soren - 5,908 votes (2,812 over closest opponent) 
  • BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom trailing with 3,096 votes

About Barhait Seat

Soren is the sitting MLA of Barhait (ST) constituency in the Sahibganj district. He had won the seat, under the Santhal Paragana region, considered a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) bastion, by a margin of 25,740 votes over his nearest rival Simon Malto of the BJP in 2019.

Hembrom had contested from Barhait in the 2019 assembly elections on an AJSU Party ticket and polled 2,573 votes, occupying the fourth position.

Also Read | Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Live: Stage set for JMM-alliance vs NDA outcome

While filing his nomination in October, BJP candidate Hembrom said, “Contesting against the chief minister is a challenge but the people of Barhait have decided to accept the challenge. People of the constituency are still struggling for even basic infrastructure such as roads and drinking water.”

He said that he would work to improve the basic infrastructure, mainly roads, drinking water, electricity and school education.

Notably, in the 2019 state assembly elections, Soren contested from and won both Dumka and Barhait, choosing to retain the latter. He won Dumka by 13,188 votes by beating BJP’s Lois Marandi, who is in the 2024 assembly polls contesting as a JMM candidate.

Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are banks closed today?

Jharkhand Election Results 2024

The stage set for outcome of battle between JMM-Congress-RJD alliance and the BJP-led NDA. Varun Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Ranchi, told ANI that all arrangements have been made and officials are briefed about the counting process and do's and don'ts.

"We have also explained them scenarios like if there is data mismatch in EVMs, if data is not coming on EVMs, then what they have to do. They have also been told how to count postal ballots," he said.

Also Read | Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls today

Exit Polls

Exit polls have been split, with many favouring an NDA victory in the state. Early trends of the results are expected to trickle in from 8-8.30 am today, on November 23, 2024.

Jharkhand had voting in two phases for a total of 81 assembly constituencies. The first day being November 13 and second being November 20. The state saw 67.74 per cent voter turnout in the two phases of elections.

The JMM-alliance includes the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Indian National Congress (Congress), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist). The NDA comprises of Bharatiya Janata Party, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsHemant Soren Jharkhand Election Results Live: Early trends show JMM chief leading by over 2,000 votes from Barhait seat

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.