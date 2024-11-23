Hemant Soren Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: The vote counting in the Jharkhand assembly elections has started from 8 am today. The outcome of this election will decide whether the BJP-led NDA or the JMM-led alliance will form the next government in Jharkhand.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is seeking re-election from Barhait seat, is in the fray against BJP candidate Gamliyel Hembrom. The incumbent MLA of Barhait (ST) constituency in the Sahibganj district, had emerged victorious in 2019 polls against his closest rival and BJP candidate Simon Malto. He secured a clean sweep with a lead of 25,740 votes at the seat, which is considered a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) bastion and comes under the Santhal Paragana region.
Hemant Soren, who is out on bail, had also contested and won from Dumka seat in the previous polls but chose Barhait over Dumka. BJP’s Lois Marandi, who is contesting as a JMM candidate this time, lost from this particular seat by 13,188 votes in the 2019 assembly polls.
About Hemant Soren's opponent
Meanwhile, Hemant Soren's closest rival Gamliyel Hembrom had contested from Barhait constituency seat on an AJSU Party ticket in the last elections. He ranked fourth with 2,573 votes, occupying the fourth position in the 2019 assembly polls.
Anticipating a tough fight Gamliyel Hembrom had said, “Contesting against the chief minister is a challenge but the people of Barhait have decided to accept the challenge," while filing his nomination in October. He alleged that the people of the constituency are struggling for basic infrastructure such as roads and drinking water.
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024
Voting took place in the state in two phases -November 13 and 20- for 81 assembly seats. In the first phase 43 constituencies went to polls while in the second phase voting took place in 38 seats.
Notably, the JMM-alliance includes the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Indian National Congress (Congress), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist). The NDA consists of Bharatiya Janata Party, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).
What exit polls predicted?
Some exit polls projections suggest that that the BJP-led NDA will oust the ruling JMM-led coalition. Other pollsters forecast the return of the INDIA alliance in Jharkhand. Thus, it's time to test the split verdict of polls of polls.
Certainly, all eyes are on the key seats, essentially on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren whose victory or defeat will significantly contribute to deciding the electoral fate of the state today.
Will the ruling dispensation's promises of welfare schemes woo the voters this time?
Check all the latest assembly election results updates on Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
Hemant Soren Election Results Live: In the 2024 assembly elections, Jharkhand recorded 67.74 per cent voter turnout, highest since the formation of the state on November 15, 2000.