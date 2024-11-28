Hemant Soren Oath Ceremony Live: JMM chief to take oath as Jharkhand CM at 4 pm

Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the 14th Jharkhand Chief Minister at 4 pm on Thursday. The event will be attended by many top political leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This will be Hemant Soren's fourth stint as chief minister. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at 4 pm.

Hemant Soren's JMM and its INDIA bloc allies won the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 by a huge margin. The JMM achieved its highest-ever tally in the elections, winning 34 of the 43 seats it contested. Congress secured 16, RJD 4, and CPI(ML) bagged 2 seats in the INDIA bloc. According to the power-sharing arrangement, the RJD is expected to receive one ministerial berth.

Here's all the latest updates on Hemant Soren Oath Ceremony:

3:35 pm: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arriveed at Ranchi airport to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren.

He said, as quoted by ANI, “I thank people for giving another opportunity to Hemant Soren and INDIA alliance...Jharkhand's result has given a positive result for the country...”

3.30 pm: Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav arrived at Ranchi airport to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren

Speaking to the media, as ANI quoted, he said, “ Under the leadership of Hemant Soren, we will run the govt and will take Jharkhand forward...”