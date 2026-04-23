High-stakes phase 1 voting in West Bengal, all seats of Tamil Nadu today: All you need to know

The stage is set for assembly elections for all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in the first phase of high-stakes West Bengal elections today, 23 April.
With over 3.22 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots in the first phase, the contest is largely between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal.
In Tamil Nadu, while the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) were the key players, the entry of actor Vijay has made the elections look like a triangular contest.
(With agency inputs)
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