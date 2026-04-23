High-stakes phase 1 voting in West Bengal, all seats of Tamil Nadu today: All you need to know

Once an aide of Mamata Banerjee in TMC, Suvendu Adhikari has, over the years, emerged as West Bengal chief minister's principal opponent. Adhikari is contesting from Nandigram, a seat he won in 2021, defeating Mamata Banerjee. He is also contesting from Bhabhanipur, the seat in Kolkata that Banerjee represents in the assembly. While

Nandigram

votes on 23 April, Bhabhanipur will vote on 29 April.