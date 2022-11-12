Himachal Assembly polls: All eyes on key constituencies, players today

More than 55 lakh voters will decide the fate of political parties in Himachal Pradesh as the hill state is all set for polling to elect a new government in the Assembly elections today, Saturday.
Himachal Pradesh has a trend of alternative government after every five years since 1982. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is striving hard to break this trend, while the Congress is focused on anti-incumbency. The new contender, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also aiming at its expansion in the hill state hoping to present a strong performance in the polls.
There are some important constituencies on which people will keep a close eye throughout the voting today, November 12. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.
Himachal Pradesh polls: Take a look at key constituencies and players
1) Seraj: BJP has fielded Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur against Congress' Chetram Thakur. Mahinder Rana is the CPI-M candidate.
2) Haroli: In Una's Haroli, BJP's contender Ram Kumar will fight against Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri, who is contesting his fifth election from the same seat.
3) Nadaun: BJP has pitted Vijay Agnihotri against former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.
4) Dalhousie: This constituency will witness a three-cornered electoral contest. Congress has fielded Asha Kumari against BJP's DS Thakur and AAP's Manish Sareen.
5) Darang: BJP's Puran Chand Thakur will fight against senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur, and AAP candidate Sunita Thakur.
6) Shimla Rural: Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is contesting from Shimla rural, while the BJP has fielded Ravi Mehta from the seat.
7) Shimla Urban: BJP's Sanjay Sood will fight against Congress' Harish Janartha, AAP's Chaman Rakesh Ajta, and CPI-M's Tikender Singh Pawar.
8) Nurpur: BJP has fielded a new candidate, Ranveer Singh who is fighting against Congress leader Ajay Mahajan, and AAP candidate Manishi Kumari.
A total of 7,881 polling stations have been set up for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Of these, Kangra district has the maximum number of polling booths, that is, 1,625, while Lahaul-Spiti has the lowest 92, according to the Election Commission of India.
Several teams of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) comprising 6,700 personnel and 15 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies have been deployed for holding free and fair Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh. Besides this, around 50,000 government employees have been put on poll duty, and 25,000 police officers are also stationed across the state. Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) comprising 800 personnel have also been posted.
In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP bagged 44 seats out of total of 68 constituencies, while Congress managed to secure only 21 seats.
