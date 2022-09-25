The poll panel chief, while addressing the media persons here, said that there are currently 53,88,409 voters in the state, of which 54,000 are persons with disabilities (PWDs). Of these, 1,27,662 voters are senior citizens and 1,294 of them are aged above 100.
The date for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will be fixed while keeping in mind the snowfall season here, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday. He assured free, fair, and transparent polls on his last day of the visit to the hill state, according to the news agency PTI.
The poll panel chief, while addressing the media persons here, said that there are currently 53,88,409 voters in the state, of which 54,000 are persons with disabilities (PWDs). Of these, 1,27,662 voters are senior citizens and 1,294 of them are aged above 100, he added.
He said that the PWDs and senior citizens may avail the facility of voting from home by filling out a form. The CEC also stated that a section of society raised questions about electronic voting machines (EVMs) but they were found completely transparent.
During his three-day visit, Kumar also inaugurated an election exhibition at the historic Gaiety Theatre which showcases activities pertaining to the electoral process and will continue till September 26. Kumar also interacted with the deputy commissioners who were present there, as per PTI reports.
The election commission has also launched an election song for voter awareness in various dialects of Himachal Pradesh.
The whole team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) started its visit to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on September 22, to assess the readiness of the poll machinery in the hilly state.
Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey also accompanied Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during this three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh to kick-start the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.
In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP defeated the Congress in 2017 to come to power. The Congress is gearing up to challenge the BJP in the largely bipolar hill state, where the AAP is trying to get a foothold.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a youth rally on 24 September in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, ahead of the likely assembly elections this year.