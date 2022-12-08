Outgoing Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday said that he will tender his resignation to the Governor in a short while from now.
Outgoing Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday said that he will tender his resignation to the Governor in a short while from now.
“I respect people's mandate and I want to thank the PM and other central leadership for the last 5 years. We'll stand for the development of the state irrespective of politics. We'll analyse our shortcoming and improve during the next term," Thakur said.
“I respect people's mandate and I want to thank the PM and other central leadership for the last 5 years. We'll stand for the development of the state irrespective of politics. We'll analyse our shortcoming and improve during the next term," Thakur said.
By noon today - after four hours of counting - the grand old party seemed to have an edge over the BJP as the Election Commission data showed that it was leading in 37 constituencies - two over the required majority.
By noon today - after four hours of counting - the grand old party seemed to have an edge over the BJP as the Election Commission data showed that it was leading in 37 constituencies - two over the required majority.
Meanwhile, the Congress party has convened a meeting of all its newly-elected MLAs in Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh after the declaration of today's results, and the meet was likely to pass a resolution authorising the Congress president to elect the CLP leader.
Meanwhile, the Congress party has convened a meeting of all its newly-elected MLAs in Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh after the declaration of today's results, and the meet was likely to pass a resolution authorising the Congress president to elect the CLP leader.
As trends indicated a comfortable win for the grand old party in Himachal Pradesh, Shukla said the party was happy that it is getting an opportunity to form the government in the state and asserted that the party will do everything to fulfill the 10 guarantees made to the people of the state and would provide better governance to people.
As trends indicated a comfortable win for the grand old party in Himachal Pradesh, Shukla said the party was happy that it is getting an opportunity to form the government in the state and asserted that the party will do everything to fulfill the 10 guarantees made to the people of the state and would provide better governance to people.
"The newly-elected Congress MLAs would meet in Chandigarh post-election results and decide on electing the new legislature party leader," Shukla told PTI.
"The newly-elected Congress MLAs would meet in Chandigarh post-election results and decide on electing the new legislature party leader," Shukla told PTI.
Reports suggested the MLAs are expected to pass a one-line resolution authorising the Congress president to decide the CLP leader. This has been the tradition in the Congress party, they said.
Reports suggested the MLAs are expected to pass a one-line resolution authorising the Congress president to decide the CLP leader. This has been the tradition in the Congress party, they said.
"The party is sending two observers --Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader Bhupinder Hooda-- along with me. We will be travelling in some time to Chandigarh today where all the party MLAs have been called," Shukla added.
"The party is sending two observers --Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader Bhupinder Hooda-- along with me. We will be travelling in some time to Chandigarh today where all the party MLAs have been called," Shukla added.
"The election result trends are a happy thing for us and we are heading towards getting around 40 seats. We are confident that we are getting an opportunity to get power in Himachal," he said while speaking to reporters.
"The election result trends are a happy thing for us and we are heading towards getting around 40 seats. We are confident that we are getting an opportunity to get power in Himachal," he said while speaking to reporters.
Shukla further said that Priyanka Gandhi took the reins of the campaign in her hands and did a great job with it.
Shukla further said that Priyanka Gandhi took the reins of the campaign in her hands and did a great job with it.
He also thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and general secretary organisation K C Venugopal for their cooperation in poll preparations.
He also thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and general secretary organisation K C Venugopal for their cooperation in poll preparations.
He said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra had also had an indirect impact on the elections and among the people.
He said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra had also had an indirect impact on the elections and among the people.
While Shukla is AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh, Baghel was appointed senior observer for the polls.
While Shukla is AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh, Baghel was appointed senior observer for the polls.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.