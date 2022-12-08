After the results were announced on Thursday, the Congress called a meeting of all its newly-elected MLAs in Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh. The meeting was expected to approve a resolution allowing the Congress president to choose the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader.
Rajeev Shukla, a leader for the Congress, stated that the party was pleased to have the chance to form the state government as trends pointed to a comfortable victory for the grand old party in Himachal Pradesh.
He further stated that the party would make every effort to uphold the ten promises it made to the state's citizens and would offer better governance.
"The newly-elected Congress MLAs would meet in Chandigarh post-election results and decide on electing the new legislature party leader," Shukla told PTI.
According to sources, the MLAs will probably approve a one-line resolution giving the Congress president the power to choose the CLP leader. They claimed that the Congress party had a tradition of doing this.
"The party is sending two observers --Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader Bhupinder Hooda-- along with me. We will be travelling in some time to Chandigarh today where all the party MLAs have been called," Shukla said.
"The election results are trending in our favour, and we are likely to win about 40 seats. We are confident that there will be a chance for us to obtain power in Himachal," Shukla told reporters.
He added that the people are looking forward because they are tired of the BJP's governance and that the party will uphold the ten promises it has made to the state's citizens and provide good governance, as it did during the previous six terms when Virbhadra Singh served as chief minister.
Shukla also expressed his gratitude for the assistance in poll preparations provided by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and organisation general secretary K C Venugopal.
He claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi had indirectly influenced the elections and the public. Baghel was chosen as a senior observer for the elections, while Shukla is the AICC's representative for Himachal Pradesh.
The BJP won 13 seats and was in the lead in 13, according to the most recent Election Commission of India data, while the Congress won 15 seats and was leading in 24. In the 68-member assembly, 35 is the majority mark.
