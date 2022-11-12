Himachal polls: 105-year-old Naro Devi casts her vote as oldest

As the state of Himachal Pradesh voted in the assembly elections on 12 November, the elderly voters showcased a different zeal. Many voters above the age of 70, 80, or even 90 were seen standing in line to cast their vote and provide their contribution to the political development of the state. After the death of Shyam Saran Negi, who was the first citizen of independent India to cast his vote,105-years-old Naro Devi was the oldest voter, to vote in the elections on Saturday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}