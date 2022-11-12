Himachal polls: 105-year-old Naro Devi casts her vote as oldest

As the state of Himachal Pradesh voted in the assembly elections on 12 November, the elderly voters showcased a different zeal. Many voters above the age of 70, 80, or even 90 were seen standing in line to cast their vote and provide their contribution to the political development of the state. After the death of Shyam Saran Negi, who was the first citizen of independent India to cast his vote,105-years-old Naro Devi was the oldest voter, to vote in the elections on Saturday.
As the state of Himachal Pradesh voted in the assembly elections on 12 November, the elderly voters showcased a different zeal. Many voters above the age of 70, 80, or even 90 were seen standing in line to cast their vote and provide their contribution to the political development of the state. After the death of Shyam Saran Negi, who was the first citizen of independent India to cast his vote,105-years-old Naro Devi was the oldest voter, to vote in the elections on Saturday.
Although the Election Commission of India (ECI) provides a voluntary facility for all voters above the age of 80, to vote from home, many aged voters could be seen excitedly going to the polling booth to cast their vote. Himachal Pradesh has 1,21,409 voters above the age of 80 out of the total 55,92,828 voters. The state has 1,136 centenarian voters out of which many voted on Saturday including 103-year-old Sardar Pyar Singh in Shimla.
Although the Election Commission of India (ECI) provides a voluntary facility for all voters above the age of 80, to vote from home, many aged voters could be seen excitedly going to the polling booth to cast their vote. Himachal Pradesh has 1,21,409 voters above the age of 80 out of the total 55,92,828 voters. The state has 1,136 centenarian voters out of which many voted on Saturday including 103-year-old Sardar Pyar Singh in Shimla.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
"It was an honour to meet and felicitate Sardar Pyar Singh, 103 years old, on International Day of elderly persons. Here, he is seen casting his vote with his same indomitable spirit and zeal," said the state's Chief Electoral officer, Maneesh Garg, while sharing a picture on the EC Twitter handle.
Shyam Saran Negi cast his final vote on 2 November via ballot paper and passed away on 5 November, at the age of 106. His death was mourned by the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur and the Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar.
The voters in Himachal Pradesh braved cold weather to cast their vote as in districts like Kangra and Chamba, a fresh spell of snowfall happened on Saturday morning. The Election Commission sent polling parties to the extreme corners of the state to ensure that every voter is able to poll his choice in the elections.
Both BJP and Congress gave an intensive shot in the campaigning through the elections. For the first time, Congress is entering the elections without its stalwart and former Chief Minister Vir Bhadra Singh. His wife Pratibha Singh, who is the in-charge of the Congress Party in the state is somewhere projecting the face of Congress.
Earlier in the day, politicians like BJP national President JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, and Congress leaders Pratibha Singh and Vikramaditya Singh, cast their votes in the elections.
The biggest challenge for the BJP in these elections has been ‘rebels’. Out of 68 seats, in at least 18 seats former BJP leaders are fighting elections as ‘Independents’ and that is a huge number to upset the math of the party in such a small assembly.
In the last assembly elections, BJP managed to form its government with an absolute majority of 44 seats, while Congress was limited to 21. Since 1982, the people of Himachal Pradesh are choosing alternative governments, and in their election campaign, BJP stressed changing this tradition.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.