Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: The poll-bound hill state will witness a neck-and-neck electoral contest between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) also joining the fray for 68 constituencies on November 12.

The state has a tradition of unseating the existing party in power every five years. Over the past few decades, Himachal Pradesh has seen alternate governments of the BJP and the Congress.

Every political leader is hurling allegations against each other over various issues of the poll-bound Himachal in election campaigns. They are taking up issues like unemployment, Uniform Civil Code, Old Pension Scheme, etc, to draw the attention of electorate.

During the election rallies, Amit Shah reiterated the BJP's promise of implementing the Uniform Civil Code if voted to power, while Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra assured the withdrawal of ‘Agnipath Scheme’, if the grand old party again comes to power after five years.

With every day ending with new promises made by political parties in Himachal Pradesh, there are a lot of issues that local residents are facing in the state.

Major issues in Himachal: What locals are saying?

According to local residents here, employment and better education are the two major issues that have emerged in the upcoming Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh. The youth is hoping for better education and employment in the state.

“Employment is one of the issues based on which I will cast my vote. Employment is the main issue and the rest are education and health-related issues. I feel employment can bring change in Himachal," Jyoti told ANI, a 19-year-old voter who will cast her first vote from Shimla Rural.

Nishant, a 20-year-old voter from Theog said that unemployment is increasing in Himachal Pradesh day by day. He also raised the issue of inflation in the state.

He said, "Here, unemployment is increasing day by day. As you see, any recruitment takes place, even if it is 2-4 vacancies, for that 1 to 2 lakh children fill the form. The second issue is farmers. In Theog, farmers are depend on the apples. Prices of fertilisers are increasing. If it is not stopped on time, then the price will increase much more. What will a farmer earn then?"

Another 18-year-old voter from Chail, Sahil expressed his disappointment with the Himachal Pradesh government, citing quality of education be the main issue.

“We are not happy with the current government because we are not being given the right education. Teachers don't come on time to take classes. Our results are not out yet. Second-year exams are commencing and we haven't gotten our earlier results. So, our main issue is education. Government is too slow on such issues," Sahil was quoted by news agency ANI.

With some locals raising the education, inflation, and unemployment issue, other voters in Shimla Urban assembly segment said that they have made up their minds to elect a candidate on the issues of environmental protection.

The preservation of the heritage of the city of the north Indian hills which was established during the British era is one of the top agendas, the Shimla Urban voters told ANI.

Amit, a local said, “This time, we want to elect the candidate who can preserve the environment in the region. We don't want to make Shimla like the national capital Delhi where the Air quality index is very poor. Shimla also is losing its air quality due to construction, urbanization and deforestation in the middle of the city."

“There are lots many candidates promising a number of things to the voters and public of the city but no one is talking about the environment. This year we want to elect someone who will preserve the ecology along with preserving the Heritage of the hill city," another voter said.

Himachal Pradesh elections: What political parties are promising?

The main political parties in electoral fray for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP and Congress, both have released their manifesto and made various promises to people of the hill state.

BJP has ensured all-round development of Himachal Pradesh, with the party's national president JP Nadda promising Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 33% reservation for women in government jobs and educational institutions, and sops for different segments as he released the party's manifesto.

In addition to this, Nadda also released a separate manifesto for women and promised creation of 8 lakh jobs, including government, cycles for girl students in classes six to 12th and scooters for girls pursuing higher education and five new medical colleges if his party retained power.

On the other hand, the grand old party Congress has promised to implement the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, one lakh jobs, free power units, a new tourism policy ‘Smart Village' project, and ₹10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.

The new entry, AAP has also promised 11 guarantees to Himachal people, which includes unemployment allowance, free power, free healthcare, monthly cash allowance to women voters above 18 years of age. However, the AAP has shifted its focus from Himachal Pradesh to Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies)