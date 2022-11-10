Himachal polls: Are political parties' promises in line with voters' needs?4 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 01:06 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.
Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: The poll-bound hill state will witness a neck-and-neck electoral contest between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) also joining the fray for 68 constituencies on November 12.