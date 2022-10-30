Himachal Pradesh assembly elections: Amit Shah to hold six rallies in two days

Congress has three strong contenders who are probable CM candidates of the grand old party. The first name in that list is that of Sukhvinder Singh. He is running for a seat in the Nadaun assembly constituency. Singh is regarded as one of the chief ministerial candidates if Congress is elected to power and the party's former state president. Since he was made chairman of the party's election campaign committee, he has been very active in the hill state.Three-time Himachal Pradesh MLA Singh has gained support from party workers and locals.