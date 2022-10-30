Himachal Pradesh assembly elections: Amit Shah to hold six rallies in two days

Beginning on November 1, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address six rallies over the course of two days in Himachal Pradesh, which is headed for elections.
A statement from his office said that he will also hold closed-door organizational meetings during his two-day visit to the hill state.
According to sources, Shah is likely to meet with senior BJP state unit leaders during his overnight stay in Shimla on November 1 and 2.
On November 1, he will hold rallies in the Bhattiyat, Karsog, and Kusumpatti assembly segments, respectively.He will hold rallies in Dhramshala, Nandon, and Nalagarh on the following day.
In Himachal Pradesh, where polling is scheduled on November 12, everything is set for a new government. The traditional contenders, the BJP and the Congress, have already intensified their political campaigns and announced their candidates for the 68-member Assembly.
BJP’s Himachal Pradesh president, Suresh Kumar Kashyap, said, “The incumbent chief minister Jairam Thakur will lead the state again, if we are voted to power. We are hopeful of forming the government. The party has gained momentum on the ground, despite many of our leaders being upset after ticket distribution.
Congress has three strong contenders who are probable CM candidates of the grand old party. The first name in that list is that of Sukhvinder Singh. He is running for a seat in the Nadaun assembly constituency. Singh is regarded as one of the chief ministerial candidates if Congress is elected to power and the party's former state president. Since he was made chairman of the party's election campaign committee, he has been very active in the hill state.Three-time Himachal Pradesh MLA Singh has gained support from party workers and locals.
Mukesh Agnihotri is another candidate with potential for Congress. Agnihotri, a member of the Haroli assembly segment, has been chosen by the party. From Santokgarh, which is now known as Haroli, in the Una district, he ran in his first assembly election in 2003 and was re-elected in 2007.
In the state assembly elections in 2012 and 2017, Agnihotri won again. Santokhgarh was the name of the Haroli constituency before it was delineated.Agnihotri has served as the state assembly's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) four times from his home district.
Last but not the least, Pratibha Singh, who is the president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. She is the wife of late Congress stalwart and six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh.
Recently, Kangana Ranaut has shown interest in Himachal's politics. In an interview to a news channel, Kangana has shown willingness to join politics if BJP gives her a ticket from HP in the 2024 general elections.
Many events will be unfolding in Himachal Pradesh for a few weeks as the state will be witnessing the festival of democracy in the month of November.
