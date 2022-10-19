Himachal Pradesh assembly elections: BJP releases first list of 62 candidates

Himachal Pradesh assembly elections: BJP releases first list of 62 candidates1 min read . 09:27 AM IST
- Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8
BJP has released the first list of 62 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. CM Jairam Thakur to contest from Seraj, Anil Sharma to contest from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti to contest from Una.
BJP has released the first list of 62 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. CM Jairam Thakur to contest from Seraj, Anil Sharma to contest from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti to contest from Una.
Although BJP's rival Congress has released the first forty-six names out of sixty-eight seats on Tuesday. In which all nineteen sitting MLAs have again got the tickets in the first list.
Although BJP's rival Congress has released the first forty-six names out of sixty-eight seats on Tuesday. In which all nineteen sitting MLAs have again got the tickets in the first list.
In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the Congress Party and won 44 seats while Congress secured only 21 seats in 2017.
At present, in Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly, the BJP has 45 MLAs, while Congress has 22 and CPIM has 1 MLA.
In the upcoming state elections, The AAP is looking to set foot in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
Last week, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh.
The state will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8.