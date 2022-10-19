Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  Himachal Pradesh assembly elections: BJP releases first list of 62 candidates

Himachal Pradesh assembly elections: BJP releases first list of 62 candidates

1 min read . 09:27 AM ISTLivemint
Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda during the Central Election Committee meeting of BJP to finalise candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, in New Delhi, 

  • Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8

BJP has released the first list of 62 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. CM Jairam Thakur to contest from Seraj, Anil Sharma to contest from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti to contest from Una.

BJP has released the first list of 62 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. CM Jairam Thakur to contest from Seraj, Anil Sharma to contest from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti to contest from Una.

Although BJP's rival Congress has released the first forty-six names out of sixty-eight seats on Tuesday. In which all nineteen sitting MLAs have again got the tickets in the first list.

Although BJP's rival Congress has released the first forty-six names out of sixty-eight seats on Tuesday. In which all nineteen sitting MLAs have again got the tickets in the first list.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the Congress Party and won 44 seats while Congress secured only 21 seats in 2017.

At present, in Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly, the BJP has 45 MLAs, while Congress has 22 and CPIM has 1 MLA.

In the upcoming state elections, The AAP is looking to set foot in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Last week, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh.

The state will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP