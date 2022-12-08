The vote counting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections that were held on 12 November has concluded on 8 December, with Congress emerging as the majority party, winning 40 seats in the 68 seats Assembly.
During the vote counting, after the Election Commission of India website showed that Congress had crossed the official majority mark of 35 seats, there were buzz that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to poach newly-elected Congress MLAs.
Senior party leader Bhupesh Baghel was sent to Shimla as a poll observer and it has now been decided that newly-elected Congress MLAs will not be shifted to Chandigarh for safe-keeping from BJP, but they will stay in Shimla where a party meeting will be held to pass a resolution authorising the Congress president to elect the CLP leader, according to PTI report.
AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla said the Congress was happy that it is getting an opportunity to form the government in the state and asserted that the party will do everything to fulfill the 10 guarantees made to the people of the state and would provide better governance to people.
"The newly-elected Congress MLAs would meet in Shimla on Friday post-election results and decide on electing the new legislature party leader," Shukla told PTI.
People familiar with the developments have told news agency PTI that the MLAs are likely to pass a one-line resolution authorising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide the CLP leader.
"The party is sending two observers -- Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader Bhupinder Hooda-- along with me. We will be travelling to Shimla tomorrow where all the party MLAs have been called," Shukla said.
"The election result trends are a happy thing for us and we are heading towards getting around 40 seats. We are confident that we are getting an opportunity to get power in Himachal," he told reporters.
The party will fulfill the 10 guarantees that it has given to the people of the state and provide good governance to the people of the state, as was done during the past six terms when Virbhadra Singh was chief minister, he said, adding that the people are looking forward as they are fed up with BJP's governance.
"The results are still coming in ... it is a victory of the people. With the blessings of God, if Congress wins, we will do everything possible for the interest of the people of Himachal Pradesh. Priyanka ji (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) campaigned a lot, she worked really hard," he told reporters.
According to the final poll result, Congress has won 40 seats, BJP won 25 seats and three BJP rebel independent candidates won from their respective constituencies.
