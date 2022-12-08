Himachal Pradesh: Congress likely to form next government, rebel candidates hold the key1 min read . 01:35 PM IST
- The Congress had campaigned extensively in Himachal Pradesh, urging voters to maintain the tradition of voting out the incumbent
Himachal Pradesh has followed the tradition of alternating governments in the past four decades and the Congress and the BJP were directly pitted against each other in the hill state. Congress is looking to form the next government in the 68 member state assembly as it was leading in 40 seats, according to data on the Election Commission website.
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda on Thursday said the Congress will form its government in Himachal Pradesh going by the present election result trends.
"As per trends, we are going to form our government in Himachal Pradesh," Hooda told PTI. "I would be leaving soon for Shimla along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla," he said.
The Congress has asked Hooda, Baghel and Shukla to leave for Shimla and keep its flock of MLAs together and hold consultations for government formation there.
The election observer of Congress for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday expressed hopes of forming government in the hill state judging by the ongoing ECI trends.
Baghel, while addressing mediapersons also stressed his apprehensions of horse-trading of the Congress MLAs.
"Though Congress is leading in many constituencies in Himachal, there is a neck-and-neck competition at many others. We should wait till the election results are announced as the counting is still underway," Bhupesh Baghel said in his address to mediapersons in Raipur.
While mentioning that he will go to the hill state via the national capital, Baghel expressed hopes and said their expectation of forming a government in Himachal "appears to be coming true".
When asked if the Himachal MLAs will be brought to Raipur amid the apprehensions of 'horse-trading', Baghel said that they need to be cautious.