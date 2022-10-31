Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP expels five leaders contesting independently

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP expels five leaders contesting independently2 min read . 11:26 PM IST
- The expelled leaders include former vice-President of Himachal Pradesh's BJP unit
- BJP is going with 21 new faces, in this assembly elections
With elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly around the corner, the political heat in the state is rising day by day. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday expelled five leaders from the party, for next six years for independently contesting polls against the party's official candidate. The expulsions came after several senior leaders of BJP's Himachal unit turned rebellious and filled the nominations independently when denied tickets.
"BJP's President in Himachal Pradesh Suresh Kashyap has expelled primary membership of the party's following workers with immediate effect for six years for independently contesting against authorized candidates," said a statement by the BJP.
The list included the names of five leaders: former MLA from Kinnaur Tejwant Singh Negi; former MLA from Aani Kishori Lal; former MLA from Indora Manohar Dhiman; Himachal BJP vice president from Fatehpur; former MLA from Nalagarh KL Thakur.
This time BJP is bringing 21 new faces as election candidates who will try their luck in the elections slated for 12 November. The nominees from the party include five doctors and one retired IAS officer.
The rebellion within the BJP is quite intense in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, from where three BJP rebels did not withdraw their papers on 29 October, the last date for withdrawing the nominations.
After 11 candidates pulled back their nominations on 29 October, 67 candidates are fighting for the 10 seats of Mandi district.
In the district, the rebel BJP candidates are Gian Chand from Nachan, former minister Roop Singh's son Abhishek Thakur from Sundernagar, and Parveen Sharma from Mandi.
The party has denied tickets to four sitting MLAs in Mandi, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, MLAs Hira Lal (Karsog), Jawahar Thakur (Darang), and Col Inder Singh (Sarkaghat).
The action against five leaders seems to be a beginning with many workers of the BJP fighting against the official nominee. BJP national President JP Nadda asserted that appropriate action would be taken against all such party members.