Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP expels five leaders contesting independently

With elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly around the corner, the political heat in the state is rising day by day. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday expelled five leaders from the party, for next six years for independently contesting polls against the party's official candidate. The expulsions came after several senior leaders of BJP's Himachal unit turned rebellious and filled the nominations independently when denied tickets.

