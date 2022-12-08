Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh election 2022 result will be declared today, 8 December. The counting of votes polled in the HP election 2022 will start at 8 am and continue till the counting is done for all 68 seats. Stay tuned with Livemint for MCD election 2022 result LIVE updates.
The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh election 2022 result will begin at 8 am. The Himachal Pradesh election 2022 result will be declared as soon as the result of 68 assembly constituencies is out. The main contenders in the HP election 2022 are the BJP and the Congress. The hilly state has 68 seats and the halfway mark is 35. The party which wins 35 seats will be declared the winning party with a clean majority in the Himachal Pradesh poll 2022. In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to independent candidates. The HP polls 2022 will be declared today (Thursday), stay tuned with Livemint to catch all the Himachal Praesh election 2022 result LIVE Updates.
08 Dec 2022, 06:32 AM ISTHimachal Pradesh election 2022 LIVE: How Independent candidates can change the game?
Several independent candidates in the state claimed that they have started getting feelers from the two main parties for their support. Since, most of the exit polls have predicted hung assembly in the states, therefore, the role of independent candidates could be crucial.
Altogether, there are 91 independents in the fray including about two dozen rebels who may cut into the votes that would have normally gone to the official party candidates, and spoil their prospects.
The political parties, however, are focused on independents who have a bigger chance of winning. Both the BJP and the Congress are chalking out strategies to rope them in, in case they themselves fall short of majority.
In some elections in the past, Independents have played a significant role in the state, which has a record of alternating between the two main parties every assembly election.
In 1982, the Congress won 31 out of 68 seats in 1982 and formed the government with the help of independents. The BJP and Janata Party won 29 and two seats, respectively, and independents bagged six seats in that election.
BJP leader Shanta Kumar went to Raj Bhavan to stake his claim to form the government after two Janata Party members assured their support. But both of them failed to turn up there. Instead, four independents extended support to the Congress.
In 1998, the lone independent member Romesh Dhawala held the balance, supporting first the Congress and then the BJP-Haryana Vikas Congress alliance. Ultimately, a BJP-led government was sworn in.
08 Dec 2022, 06:21 AM ISTHimachal Pradesh elections LIVE updates: Will BJP buck the trend in the hilly state?
The BJP has bucked the trend in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Assam, and Uttarakhand by repeating its state governments there, and is hoping to repeat its government in Himachal Pradesh, which is also the home state of BJP national president J P Nadda.
08 Dec 2022, 06:11 AM ISTHIMACHAL PRADESH POLLS 2022: High stakes for Congress
The stakes are highest for the Congress which has been on a losing spree for over two years now, not registering a single state election victory on its own.
The party holds power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which will go to polls in 2023. Congress insiders say that any hopes for the party's revival has to start from Himachal Pradesh.
"If we don't win Himachal, I don't know from where we will win," said a Congress leader to PTI news agency.
08 Dec 2022, 06:00 AM ISTHow different exit polls placed Congress and BJP in Himachal Pradesh election?
Himachal Pradesh election 2022 result LIVE Updates: This is how different exit poll results have placed the Congress and the BJP in the HP election 2022. Here are the numbers from different exit polls:
India Today-Axis My India
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)- 42% (24-34 seats)
Congress- 44% (30-40 seats)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)- 2% (0-0 seats)
Others- 12% (4-8 seats)
ABP-C Voter
BJP- 45% (33-41 seats)
Congress-41% (24-32 seats)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-2% (0 seats)
Others-12% (0-4 seats)
TV9
BJP-33 seats
Congress- 31 seats
AAP- 0 seats
Others- 4 seats
08 Dec 2022, 05:49 AM ISTHimachal Pradesh election: Some facts
Himachal election 2022 result LIVE Updates: Of 55 lakh voters in the state, over 75% exercised their franchise in the November 12 election to elect its 68-member assembly and government. A total of 412 candidates are in the fray in this election. A higher women turnout has of late favoured the BJP, as seen in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with the party hoping that similar trends will hold in Himachal Pradesh.
Women voter turnout in Himachal has surpassed men's since 1998.
08 Dec 2022, 05:40 AM ISTHow many seats needed to win in Himachal Pradesh poll?
Himachal Pradesh election 2022 result LIVE Updates: There are 68 constituencies in the Himachal elections and the halfway mark is 35
08 Dec 2022, 05:31 AM ISTExit poll prediction for Himachal Pradesh election
Himachal Pradesh election 2022 result LIVE Updates: India Today-Axis My India has predicted that Indian National Congress is slated to win the Himachal Pradesh by winning (30-40 seats). News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll has predicted a hung assembly in the state with Congress and BJP getting stuck at 33 seats in 68-member assembly. ABP-C Voter Exit Poll said BJP will retain power and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will win for the second term. TV9 Bharatvarsh Exit Poll projected 33 seats for the BJP and 31 seats for Congress. All the exit polls have claimed that AAP will remain at the third spot winning between O and 5 seats only.
08 Dec 2022, 05:21 AM ISTWhat do exit poll results say for Himachal Pradesh election?
Himachal Pradesh election 2022 result LIVE Updates: Most exit poll results for the Himachal election 2022 have predicted a hung assembly in the hilly state. The surveys projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress.
08 Dec 2022, 05:17 AM ISTHimachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Live: Vote counting timing
The officials of the Election Commission of India will start counting the votes at 8 AM.
