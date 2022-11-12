Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 Live Updates: Fate of 412 candidates to be sealed today
- Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday
Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022: The hilly state has begun to vote to elect a new government in the Assembly polls on Saturday (12 November). The HP elections will decide the fate of 412 candidates today. Around 55 lakh voters are set to cast vote in this single phase election in Himachal Pradesh today.
The BJP is eying on retaining power in the state overturning the trend of an alternative government in the state since 1982, while the Congress is posing its faith in its '10 guarantees' that the party has promised to deliver on if it comes to power. The Aam Aadmi Party is also aiming at making inroads into the hill state hoping to present a strong performance in the polls.
In 2017, BJP swept the Himachal polls, bagging 44 of the total 68 seats while Congress managed to get just 21 seats.
Check all the latest updates related to Himachal Pradesh elections on Livemint live blog:
Encouraging voters to enthusiastically participate in Himchal Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged them to make new records. In his tweet, PM Modi greeted the young voters who will be casting their vote for the first time.
As many as 55,92,828 electors are eligible to vote in the polls, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs.
Polling for the 68 assembly constituencies takes place on Saturday. The counting of votes is on December 8.
In the outgoing assembly, the ruling BJP holds 43 states. The state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP in every election since 1982 – and the opposition party says it is its “turn" now.
If that happens it would be a morale booster for the party that has lost state after state since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.
Apart from this Himachal “rivaj" (convention) of booting out the incumbent each time, the opposition party is counting on the apparent dissatisfaction over the BJP government’s implementation of the new pension scheme.
In its 52-page election manifesto, Congress promised a return to the old pension scheme (OPS), which costs the government much more.
Taking a leaf out of the Aam Aadmi Party’s book – Arvind Kejriwal’s Party too hopes to make a dent in the state – the Congress manifesto also offered 300 units of free electricity. The party has assured a ₹1,500 per month stipend to women aged between 18 and 60.
The BJP manifesto released by party president J P Nadda promised bringing in a Uniform Civil Code and 33% reservation for women in government jobs and educational institutions.
Nadda promised creation of 8 lakh jobs, including the government ones, bicycles for girl students in classes six to 12 and scooters for girls in colleges
As many as 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) comprising 6,700 personnel and 15 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies have been depoyed for holding free and fair Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.
Besides this, 50,000 government employees have been put on poll duty. As many as 25,000 police officers are also stationed across the state.
The ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents in Himachal Pradesh.
For the ruling BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the campaign from the front, wrapping up his canvassing with a personal appeal to voters of the state, where he said every vote cast for the BJP symbol "lotus" will enhance his strength.
For the Congress, which has been on a downhill electorally since the last two election cycles, wresting Himachal Pradesh from the BJP is a matter of survival.
The stakes are high for the grand old party which has installed a non-Gandhi Congress president after 24 years.
The Congress has lost in nine states over two years, including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry in 2021 and Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur this year.
The Congress is banking on anti-incumbency and is raising issues of price rise, unemployment and old pension scheme in this election to woo the voters and bring about a change.
For the BJP, a Himachal win would come as a feather in the cap of Modi, who has coined the slogan of "pro-incumbency" in context of the party.
Preparations begin for polling for the Himachal Pradesh state elections, visuals from a booth in Hamirpur.
Blessed with unparalleled scenic beauty, Himachal Pradesh, the state is also home to the world's highest polling station. The Tashigang polling booth is located at a height of 15,256 feet above sea-level, making it the world's highest.
However, despite the treacherous terrain, the Tashigang polling booth had logged 100 per cent polling in the last Lok Sabha elections. 47 registered voters, including 29 men and 18 women, turned up for the Lok Sabha bypoll.
As many as 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) comprising 6,700 personnel and 15 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies have been deployed for holding free and fair Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.
Besides this, 50,000 government employees have been put on poll duty. As many as 25,000 police officers are also stationed across the state.
Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) comprising 800 personnel have also been posted.
According to Election Commission, a total 7,881 polling stations has ben set up for today's polls. The Kangra district has maximum 1,625 polling stations while Lahaul-Spiti district has the lowest 92. There are 7,235 polling stations in rural and 646 polling stations in urban areas.
Besides, three auxiliary polling stations will also be set up at Sidhbari (Dharamshala), Bara Bhangal (Baijnath) and Dhillon (Kasauli).
Seraj constituency: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is contesting again from here. Congress has put up Chetram Thakur who had contested from the seat last time also.
Haroli constituency: Congress legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri is contesting his fifth election from the Haroli assembly segment in the Una district. BJP has pitted state spokesperson Ram Kumar against him.
Nadaun: Former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, seen as a chief ministerial aspirant, is contesting from here. The BJP has fielded Vijay Agnihotri.
Dalhousie constituency: Former Himachal Minister and Congress leader Asha Kumari is contesting from here. She is pitted against BJP's DS Thakur and AAP's Manish Sareen.
Darang: Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur is again fighting from his traditional seat against BJP's Puran Chand Thakur and AAP candidate Sunita Thakur.
Shimla rural: Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is recontesting from Shimla rural. BJP has fielded Ravi Mehta from the seat.
Shimla Urban: Congress' Harish Janartha is taking on BJP's 'chaiwala' candidate Sanjay Sood. AAP's Chaman Rakesh Ajta and CPI-M's Tikender Singh Pawar are also in the fray.
Nurpur: BJP has fielded a new candidate Ranveer Singh who is fighting against Ajay Mahajan of Congress and Manishi Kumari from AAP.
Nagrota: Congress candidate RS Bali is fighting against BJP candidate Arun Kumar Mehra and APP candidate Umakant Dogra.
Sulah: Himachal Pradesh speaker Vipin Parmar is fighting against Jagdish Sapheia and AAP candidate Ravinder Singh.
Sujanpur: Congress has again fielded Rajinder Singh Rana who defeated former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal in the 2017 elections. BJP has fielded Ranjit Singh from the seat and AAP has fielded Anil Rana.
Bharmaur: BJP's Dr Janak Raj is taking on senior Congress leader Thakur Singh Bharmauri from Bharmaur. AAP has fielded Prakash Chand Bharadwaj.
Jubbal Kotkhai: The Congress has fielded sitting MLA Rohit Thakur. He is fighting against Chetan Singh Bragta of BJP. CPI-M has fielded Vishal Shangta and Shrikant Chauhan is AAP candidate.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!