The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 6 November unveiled its poll manifesto for Himachal Pradesh. The party had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto. Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12.

Announcing Sankalp Patra on 11 commitments, the BJP president J P Nadda, "These commitments will bring uniformity in society, empower youth and farmers, strengthen horticulture, give justice to govt employees and take forward religious tourism.

Check Key announcements here:

1. In its manifesto, the party president said, the BJP government will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) into the state. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose & UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report.

2. Speaking of jobs, Nadda said, the BJP Govt will provide more than 8 lakh employment opportunities in a phased manner. This will include govt jobs and works underway in economic zone.

3. BJP Govt will launch 'Shakti' program under which ₹12,000 crores will be spent over 10 years duration to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples. They'll be connected to 'Himteerth' circuit.

4. All-weather roads will connect all villages with an investment of ₹5,000 crore.

5. An additional amount of ₹3,000 annually would be given under PM-Kisan Nidhi Yojana; and 10 lakh farmers would be added to the program

6. He further said, "We'll open 5 new medical colleges here. Keeping in mind health infrastructure & to further strengthen primary health, number of mobile clinics will be doubled in every assembly constituency so that people in far-off areas can avail health benefits.

7. He said that the party will conduct a survey, Waqf properties will be investigated as per law under a judicial commission and their illegal usages will be stopped.

8. BJP also released separate manifesto for women in state. BJP president J P Nadda promises 33 per cent reservation for women in govt jobs while releasing party's manifesto for Himachal polls.

9. Girl students in classes 6-12 to get cycle, those pursuing higher education will get scooty, he said.