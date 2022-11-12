Himachal polls: How do political parties want to redesign the hill state?

On poll eve yesterday, both the BJP and the Congress claimed that they were headed towards a majority and would form the government. The ruling BJP is trying to break the trend of ‘alternate government’, while the Congress party is urging voters to go by the old tradition and vote out the incumbents. On the other hand, AAP has slowly muted and shifted its focus on Gujarat Assembly elections, leaving the ground for direct fight between old rivals, that is, BJP and Congress.

