Himachal polls: How do political parties want to redesign the hill state?

Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: More than 55 lakh voters has today, November 12, begun the process of choosing the best development method for their state offered by all three political parties in the fray on 68 constituencies. Voting has started to elect a new government at 8 am on Saturday.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: The three-cornered electoral contest has gripped the hill state with political parties engaged in different development agendas. The ruling BJP is evoking national issues like Uniform Civil Code, while Congress has stick to local matters including unemployment and inflation, targeting the ‘poor governance’ of the incumbent party. The third and new entrant, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also trying to lure the Himachal people with freebies.
On poll eve yesterday, both the BJP and the Congress claimed that they were headed towards a majority and would form the government. The ruling BJP is trying to break the trend of ‘alternate government’, while the Congress party is urging voters to go by the old tradition and vote out the incumbents. On the other hand, AAP has slowly muted and shifted its focus on Gujarat Assembly elections, leaving the ground for direct fight between old rivals, that is, BJP and Congress.
All the three political contenders have promised various guarantees to the people of Himachal Pradesh, keeping ‘state development’ as their main agenda by following different approaches.
BJP looks into national issues in Himachal Pradesh
During the election campaigns, the BJP has been boasting the advantages of ‘double engine’ governments, besides raking up the national issues in the hill state. A guarantee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has found a prominent place in BJP's manifesto for the Assembly elections.
However, the saffron party has ensured all-round development of Himachal Pradesh, promising reservation for women in educational institutes and government jobs, etc.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other senior BJP leaders led the election campaigns, appealing the voters to cast their votes for ‘lotus' and change the "riwaaz" by re-electing BJP as the "double engine" regime in the state will continue to work for all round development.
Congress focuses on local issues for Himachal people
The grand old party, Congress is banking on anti-incumbency and raising local issues of price rise, unemployment and old pension scheme in this election to woo the voters and bring about a change.
In its manifesto, it has also promised 300 units of free power, one lakh jobs, free power units, a new tourism policy ‘Smart Village' project, and ₹10 crore 'StartUp fund' in each constituency.
To corner the incumbent BJP government, the Congress is using the local issues, citing ‘poor governance’ and corruption against the backdrop of alleged irregularities in recruitments across various sectors.
After the polling began today morning, Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh requested the voters in Himachal Pradesh to cast their votes in public interest.
AAP luring Himachal voters with its freebies culture
The new entrant, AAP is seeking its expansion in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, after it swept Punjab Assembly elections earlier this year. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has made several visits to the hill state which has only chose BJP and Congress alternatively in the past few decades.
It follows a culture of luring the voters with freebies in every poll-bound state, After Delhi and Punjab, Kejriwal has also promised 11 guarantees to Himachal people, which includes unemployment allowance, free power, free healthcare, monthly cash allowance to women voters above 18 years of age.
However, the AAP has shifted its focus from Himachal Pradesh to Gujarat, leaving the electoral ground for two traditional rivals in the hill state.
