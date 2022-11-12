Himachal Pradesh polls: Watch officials walk in snow for 15 km to reach polling station1 min read . 09:01 PM IST
- The results are to be declared December 8.
Voting has concluded for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh at 5 pm with 65.5 per cent. The results are to be declared December 8.
Polling began at 8 am and there are 7,884 stations. The state has 55 lakh registered voters. As many as 412 candidates who were contesting this polls.
In a video, polling parties could be seen returning from Chasak Batori in Bharmaur assembly constituency in Pangi area of Chamba district.
The polling parties had to walk around 15 kilometers in snow for around 6 hours, which is situated at an altitude of 12,000 ft.
There were a total of 93 registered voters at the polling station out of which 70 voters exercised their right. The turnout was 75.26 per cent.
The Kangra district had a maximum of 1,625 polling stations while the Lahaul-Spiti district had the lowest at 92. There were 7,235 polling stations in rural and 646 in urban areas. Besides, three auxiliary polling stations were also set up at Sidhbari (Dharamshala), Bara Bhangal (Baijnath) and Dhillon (Kasauli).
In this Himachal Pradesh elections, 24 women candidates, across parties have taken part.
As part of the security arrangement, 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), comprising 6,700 personnel and 15 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed across the state.
A total of 50,000 government employees were put on poll duty while as many as 25,000 police officers were also stationed across the state.
In 2017, BJP won the Himachal polls, bagging 44 of the total 68 seats while Congress managed just 21 seats.